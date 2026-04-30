Barbie’s first autistic doll comes to the UAE: Why families say representation matters

For many children, toys are more than playthings; they are often the first windows to the world around them. That is why the arrival of Barbie’s first autistic doll in the UAE has been welcomed by families who say representation in everyday play can help children feel seen, understood, and included.

Barbie has introduced its first autistic doll in the UAE during World Autism Month, describing it as part of wider efforts to expand inclusivity through play.

Developed in partnership with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, the doll includes features and accessories designed to reflect some autistic experiences. These include noise-cancelling headphones, a communication tablet showing symbol-based AAC (augmentative and alternative communication), a fidget spinner, side-shifted eye gaze, and clothing designed with sensory comfort in mind.

Jamie Cygielman, Global Head of Dolls at Mattel, said the launch reflected Barbie’s wider mission of representation. “Barbie has always strived to reflect the world kids see and the possibilities they imagine, and we’re proud to introduce our first autistic Barbie as part of that ongoing work,” she said.

“The doll helps to expand what inclusion looks like in the toy aisle and beyond because every child deserves to see themselves in Barbie.”

Susan Al Matrooshi, a UAE accessibility ambassador and mother of twin boys on the autism spectrum, said toys like these could have made a meaningful difference during her sons’ younger years.

“As a mother of twin sons on the autism spectrum, I often think about how different their early years might have felt if toys like these had existed,” she said.

“Growing up, there was very little that reflected their experiences, so much of the world felt like something they had to adapt to, rather than something that included them.”

She added that even small moments of recognition can leave a lasting emotional impact on a child.

“Having a doll that normalises things like sensory sensitivities or alternative ways of communication could have helped children feel more understood and less different,” she said.

More than a toy

Families and advocates say the significance of inclusive toys extends beyond autistic children themselves.

Matrooshi said children who do not have autism can also benefit from seeing different needs and experiences represented in everyday products. "When neurotypical children grow up seeing differences reflected in everyday toys, it becomes normal to them,” she said.

“It opens the door to understanding, empathy, and acceptance from a young age, which is so important in building a more inclusive society.”

Colin Killick, Executive Director of the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, said authentic representation was central to the collaboration. “It is so important for young autistic people to see authentic, joyful representations of themselves, and that’s exactly what this doll is,” he said.

He added that the partnership helped ensure the doll celebrates the autistic community, including tools that support independence.

Inclusion in the UAE

The launch also comes as the UAE continues to place a growing focus on inclusion and accessibility for People of Determination across education, workplaces, and public life.

Matrooshi said symbolic steps are valuable, but long-term inclusion requires deeper changes.

“I would love to see inclusion go beyond symbolic gestures and become something more embedded in everyday life,” she said.

“This includes more sensory-friendly public spaces, better training for educators and staff in public settings, and products that are designed with neurodiverse needs in mind from the beginning, not as an afterthought.”

A changing conversation

For many families, the launch signals a wider shift in public awareness.

“When I first heard about this launch, I felt a mix of happiness and relief,” Matrooshi said.

“It felt like a sign that the conversation is moving forward, and that our children are starting to be seen in spaces where they were previously overlooked.”

The autistic Barbie doll is now available at selected UAE toy retailers, priced at Dh69.