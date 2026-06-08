Dubai's popular beach club Barasti announces temporary closure after 30 years

After three decades of sun-soaked afternoons and beachside nights that turned into mornings, one of Dubai's most recognisable beach clubs is hitting pause. Barasti, the Mina Seyahi mainstay, has announced a temporary closure this June as it gears up for a major redevelopment, with plans to return in 2027 as a fully reimagined beachfront destination.

Long before Dubai Marina's skyline became packed with high-rises and destinations such as J1 Beach and Palm West Beach turned the city's coastline into one of its most dynamic waterfront hotspots, Barasti was already buzzing with a laid-back vibe and a loyal crowd that came for its signature atmosphere.

Since opening in 1995, Barasti has played host to everything from global DJs such as Steve Aoki and Alan Walker to major sporting moments, with packed World Cup screenings and events like the Corona Sunsets series drawing thousands through its gates.

Today, as Dubai's beach club scene increasingly gravitates towards curated luxury and Instagram-friendly aesthetics, Barasti remains somewhat of an outlier, having managed to evolve with the city without losing the relaxed ethos that made it popular in the first place. And that is precisely the balance the upcoming transformation hopes to preserve.

The reimagined Barasti will feature multiple zones catering to different moods and audiences, from family-friendly spaces during the day to more elevated, adult-focused experiences after dark. Alongside redesigned interiors and enhanced culinary offerings, the vision is to create a destination that seamlessly shifts from sunrise breakfasts to sunset gatherings.

Crucially, the redevelopment also reflects the rapid evolution of the surrounding neighbourhood. As Dubai Marina and Dubai Harbour continue to attract a growing residential community, the new Barasti is set to be positioned as a well-rounded local hub.

“Barasti is part of Dubai’s story,” says Ugur Lee Kanbur, multi-property general manager of Destination Mina Seyahi. “For 30 years, it has brought people together and created memories for generations of residents and visitors. We’re creating a destination that will honour that legacy while taking it to an entirely new level.”

But before the transformation begins, the venue is planning one final send-off. Set for June 21, the 'Barasti: Last Orders' event will be a full-day celebration starting from 10am, bringing together all the ingredients that defined its run: beachfront lounging, live DJs, crisp beverages and a crowd that spans generations of Dubai residents.

A farewell package priced at Dh150, including three food items and five beverages, will give guests one last chance to celebrate the venue that has been part of the city's thriving legacy.