Marvel fans in the UAE will be able to watch Avengers: Doomsday two days before its scheduled release in the United States, with the film set to arrive in local cinemas on December 16.

According to VOX Cinemas UAE, the upcoming Marvel film is scheduled for release on Wednesday, December 16, while Disney’s official US release date is Friday, December 18.

The earlier opening means moviegoers in the Emirates will have the opportunity to catch the highly anticipated superhero film before its American release.

However, the UAE will not be the only country screening the movie on December 16.

The United Kingdom is also scheduled to release the film on the same date, meaning fans in both countries will be among the first to see Marvel’s latest installment.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday marks the return of the filmmaking duo behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The upcoming film will also see Robert Downey Jr return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time playing Doctor Doom rather than his previous character, Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man.

His casting marks a major change for the actor, who spent more than a decade portraying Iron Man before the character’s death in Avengers: Endgame.

The film brings together characters from different corners of Marvel’s superhero universe, including returning Avengers, the Fantastic Four and members of the X-Men.

Among the returning cast are Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier and Ian McKellen as Magneto, bringing familiar faces from the X-Men films into the upcoming crossover.

The December release comes more than seven years after Avengers: Endgame arrived in cinemas in 2019, bringing Marvel’s Infinity Saga to a close.

Although the UAE’s earlier release date has attracted attention, it does not mean the film’s official world premiere will take place in the country.

For UAE moviegoers planning to catch the film during its opening week, VOX Cinemas has listed December 16 as the local release date, ahead of the film’s US debut on December 18.