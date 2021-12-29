Automotive trends and vehicles to watch out for in 2022

It’s too early to make a call, but the ‘Car of The Year’ crown is within sights for Honda Civic

By George Kuruvilla Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 2:24 PM

It is that time of year, when people are embracing philosophies like “Out with the old and in with the new.” Add to that the impact of the pandemic, climate change, endorsements for green vehicles and digital technology… and we have come to expect a highly dynamic and vibrant car scene for the year 2022.

To catalogue this visualisation of the future, we have listed some of the upcoming and ongoing trends in the automotive industry and have handpicked some of the most anticipated rides for the coming year.

Trend talk

As we have observed in the past couple of months, the used car market will see a fair share of growth and activity, mostly due to the shortage of new cars. Scarcity of raw materials like steel and aluminium means that production runs are limited and lead times for new vehicles will remain long for the foreseeable future. Another major concern is the chip shortage. This can mean that models that had specific infotainment and safety features, as seen in 2021 or older vehicles, may not be available in a 2022 year model, which, again, would drive up the demand for used vehicles.

We also forecast an uptick in the sales for electric vehicles. With Tesla and its flamboyant CEO changing the perception of EVs by making them “cool”, other manufacturers, even traditional ones, are following suit by designing and building their own EVs. Just recently, we saw the launch of the Ford F-150 Lighting pickup truck and the GMC Hummer EV — two vehicles no one expected to be electrified. Such bold moves are expected to draw more customers towards green vehicles. And let’s not take anything away from the UAE government, which is continuously working towards extending the footprint of the EV charging network. This will also help in the propagation of EV sales.

Going hand in hand with electric vehicles is the demand for connected vehicles. Vehicles with such technologies allows for over-the-air or OTA features which wirelessly downloads new software and updates firmware, all while the customer is sleeping, saving him or her a trip to the service centre. This tech also allows motorists to find their vehicle in a crowded parking lot, park their car remotely and get their vehicles’ health diagnosed from afar.

The subscription model may also be making its appearance in a big way in the auto industry. People may steer away from actually buying cars to leasing vehicles. The companies that have created and run this business model are also facilitating the option of changing vehicles often and are offering a wide selection of cars and SUVs.

As for motorsport, with such an exciting, almost movie-like finish to this year’s F1 championship, we are expecting to see the races draw more crowds, both physically and virtually in 2022.

And finally, what is auto banter without discussing price of fuel! Judging by the curve on the price-month graph, expect both petrol and diesel costs to shoot up gradually. Just in the last six months i.e. July to December 2021, we have seen the price of Super 98 jump from Dh2.47 to 2.77 per litre; and Super 95 getting bumped from Dh2.35 to 2.66 per litre. Diesel rates have bloated over the same period, from Dh2.42 to 2.77 per litre.

We have seen a slew of launches in the late months of 2021 for 2022 YM vehicles, both globally and locally. And there are cars and SUVs from some big names coming our way, but let’s start with the most significant vehicle of them all, the Civic.

Honda Civic

The 11th generation working-class hero is all-new for 2022. The exterior redesign is tasteful, albeit conservative. Visual comparison to the bigger Accord is inevitable, but we don’t mind it. It has even grown dimensionally, making for better room for the occupants. It’s too early to make a call, but the ‘Car of The Year’ crown is within sights for this Japanese compact sedan.

Toyota GR86

If you are in the market for a new and exciting sports car, the soon-to-be-released GR86 may be the way to go. The re-sculpted exterior is fine and dandy, but that wasn’t so much of a concern previously. However, the current generation’s gutless 2.0-litre boxer engine that Toyota heralded and the public scoffed at, has been deliberately, rightfully and thankfully replaced with a larger 2.4-litre flat-four. The significant bumps in power and torque outputs are deemed to hold your smile longer.

Nissan 400Z

A big step up in power and price from the 86 is the all-new 2022 Nissan 400Z. This thing is going be seriously fast. The restomod aesthetics is turning heads on the Internet and as per some, that impression holds well in the flesh as well. Gone is the grumbly 3.7-litre V6 and in comes the turbocharged 3.0-litre V6, borrowed from the Infiniti Q60 coupe Red Sport 400. It is expected to produce 400 horsepower and 475 Nm of torque, or thereabouts.

Nissan Pathfinder

Unveiled at the Expo, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is the latest iteration of the popular mid-size SUV. The striking design will resonate with many. And its all-round capability, accommodation, features and relative affordability will definitely make it a cash cow for the Japanese marque. While we know the 3.5-litre V6 is a carryover, the all-new 9-speed is expected to help provide stronger acceleration and better fuel economy overall.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300

The next generation of the legendary Japanese SUV was unveiled a few weeks ago as a 2022 model and since then, the ringers have been off the hook at the showrooms, thanks to the unprecedented demand. We expect it to continue to serve as the designated off-roader for many tour companies and as a dependable and luxurious carrier for large families in the UAE. If that doesn’t excite anyone, know that the LC300 comes with a 409 horsepower, twin turbo 3.5-litre V6 that outshines the previous generation’s 5.7-litre V8 in every way possible. That should get your heart pounding!

Toyota Raize

An unexpected entrant into sub-compact crossover SUV segment is the Raize. While the 3-cylinder engine options may seem tiny in displacement, the compact size, reliability and affordability will almost ensure its place on the shortlist of every cost-conscious buyer.

Ford Bronco

From the blue, white and red corner comes the rugged off-roader with the revived nameplate, Ford Bronco. The retro physique, dedicated mechanicals and EcoBoost engine options will make it the new go-to vehicle for the dune-bashing weekend warriors. You can even take the doors of this legitimate Wrangler rival. We shall see how it stands against the loose desert terrain and searing heat of Arabia.

Audi S8

Dubai being a city synonymous with luxury is a playground for all vehicles exclusive and expensive. And the new Audi S8 fits right in! The full-size executive sedan is for those who like to fly under the radar, thanks to its understated style. But we did mean ‘fly’! The 563 bhp and massive 800 Nm of twist available on tap can send this luxury limo from a knot to 100 km/h in just 3.8 secs.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

We also expect to see the new 5th generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class sometime soon. The handsome compact sedan now wears a new face, which it shares with the rest of the family. The possibly available turbocharged 2.0-litre engine with the 48-Volt mild hybrid system is just one of the many reasons there is going to be plenty of demand for this German trooper.

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Equally exciting will be the entry of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE in the Middle Eastern market. While the luxury quotient is expectedly high, things like the futuristic MBUX Hyperscreen spanning 56 inches from door to door is sure to drive hoards to their showrooms just to see the vehicle even