Automotive Review: 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 3.5L VXR

The torchbearer SUV for the Japanese brand is all new for 2022

By George Kuruvilla Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 11:13 PM

Here in the Middle East, when one goes shopping for a reliable full-size SUV that can do a fair bit of off-roading, two names pop up repeatedly on websites and in casual conversations, one of which we reviewed a few months ago, and the other is the formidable Toyota Land Cruiser.

But for something so familiar to us, why is it making the pages? Well for 2022, we have an all-new generation — codenamed LC300 — which has been given a new skin, refreshed interiors, a new powertrain option and more features than ever before. This is big news around here!

Design & aesthetics

We’ve seen Toyota do some fantastic edgy works recently with the GR GT3 Concept, Mirai and the Crown. But in the case of the Land Cruiser, they have gone the safe route of rehashing its familiar form.

Upfront, they’ve incorporated everything you’d expect of a modern design with an oversized grille and slim LED headlamps with swiping indicators, but the slatted U-shaped black plastics aren’t adding much allure though. We also see a thematic consistency in the form of sharper corners seen on the wheel arches, windows and other areas. And the rear design, though simpler than before is more cohesive. Also, the 20-inch chrome wheels on the top-trim VXR have a beautifully chiselled design, but somehow the LC300’s body visually dwarfs it. Perhaps, a larger rim size or wider set of tyres would have lent it a more elegant or beefier look.

So, what we have here is a mature iteration that won’t irk an eye, whilst remaining recognisable. But I do admit that the predecessor has a more imposing presence, even a certain kind of flair, that this new design can’t match.

The predecessor also allowed remote starting, although the key fob’s button sequence wasn’t obvious and needed a read of the manual. But now with the VXR, you can do it through an app on your phone. This, of course, helps with cooling the cabin before you get into it which is important in this part of the world. Climbing aboard is also easier compared to its archrival the Nissan Patrol, except that the passenger’s side has an awkwardly positioned fire extinguisher. That besides, this 7-seater has oodles of room in the front seats and second row. The orientation of the kid-friendly third row is now a conventional one as opposed to the two seats that were transversely located previously.

As with the exterior, the interior embodies a safe aesthetic too. They have retained the chic 2-tone scheme and all variants get soft leather upholstery, except for the base EXR model, which gets fabric/suede seats. But the trims that are meant to embellish the cabin like the VXR’s Walnut finish did not feel genuine.

The predecessor had an interesting console layout, but it was getting all too cluttered. For the LC300, they’ve cleaned it up. The steering wheel has a sportier 3-spoke design with thumb bolsters as opposed to the previous 4-spoke shape. But I did find the steering column lower than expected. The new A/C vets are now horizontally oriented and the once 9-inch multimedia screen embedded in the console sits atop like a standing tablet measuring the same diagonally, except for the VXR, which gets a 12.3-inch variety. Surprisingly, it doesn’t come with a fully digital instrument cluster as most modern cars do, but a smaller 7-inch variety that sits between analogue clocks. And the audio system, while being sourced from JBL, has cheap (almost aftermarket) looking speaker covers in the rear.

So the LC300 has a decent interior overall, but I have full authority in saying that it deserves more niceties, at least for the top-spec VXR variant. Unfortunately, they’ve reserved all of the bling for the LC300’s exorbitantly priced superlative, the Lexus LX600.

Powertrain & performance

With the incorporation of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), they managed to shave off about 200 kgs. And this is advantageous for everything from efficiency to road dynamics.

You have two engine choices here, the carry-over 4.0-litre V6, also found on the FJ Cruiser and Prado, and the all-new 415 PS twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 that we got to sample. The latter is definitely the one to go for. Why? The power advantage is obvious from the numbers. But the interesting thing is that the turbocharged V6 at 9.3 km/l, is just as economical as its naturally aspirated brethren. In the real world, we are estimating a range of about 700 kilometres, for which you’d have to shell out about 325 Dirhams at the petrol station.

With 650 Nm of twist (which is multiplied using the new 10-speed auto), the forward thrust you achieve with the foot to the floor is eye-opening. It is able to get to 100 km/h in just about seven seconds making traffic light getaways fun, and the power continues to show in highway speeds as well.

With the torsional rigidity up 20 per cent and a lowered centre of gravity — thanks to the engine and transmission being moved back 28 mm and down 70 mm — the LC300 has transitioned from being a boat on the road to something that shows improved levels of obedience for steering input without losing composure. But do note that in ‘Comfort’ mode, the handling is sloppy, and the ride is annoyingly bouncy especially over speed bumps. But after toggling through the drive modes, I settled for ‘Sport’, which provided the best compromise of ride compliance and road holding.

It’s a no-brainer that when a powerful motor combines with traditional off-road mechanisms (like low ratio gearing and differential lock controls) and more sophisticated ones like Crawl Control (that can pull you out of soft sand on its own) and Turn Assist, (which lets the LC300 do tank turns useful for tight winding climbs in Ras Al Khaimah), you have a fool-proof companion for Wadi outings.

Another thing to note is that, quite unlike other Toyotas, I did sense a slight lack of unity among the parts in this test car. But worry not, single ownership will speak differently.

Features & practicality

With the third row up, you can just about stow a suitcase. Drop it down and you get something like 1,131 litres; drop the second row also for a massive engulfing space close to 2,000 litres. So, carrying staycation sporting gear or airport luggage won’t be a problem. Also, the glove box has an accommodating two-tier arrangement and the large central cubby, which doubles as a cool box, can be opened from either side.

Like with every Toyota you don’t have to worry about the cabin cooling duties thanks to the powerful 4-zone climate control system (3-zone in lower models). And the rear passengers will have little to complain about, thanks to the host of connectivity options like USB and HDMI ports. The base model gets only six speakers while the others get the 14-speaker JBL unit that surely all variants deserve at this price point. And worry not, the OS is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are compatible.

Verdict

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser is an evolution of a product that has endured both time and trial for over 70 years. Place it on the road, it will carry your family in safety and comfort. Throw it into the sands and be assured of a good time, whilst ensuring your safe return as seconded by everyone in Toyota’s promotional video. The overly mature aesthetic — inside and out — and bouncy ‘Comfort’ mode aren’t going to encourage loyalists to jump ship, but even they might agree that it needs tweaking. And the new turbocharged V6 that the LC so deserved is finally here, so now, Toyota fans have something to brag about besides reliability and residual value.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com