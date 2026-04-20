Atlantis Dubai temporarily closes seven dining venues

Atlantis Dubai has temporarily paused operations at seven restaurants across Atlantis The Palm and Atlantis The Royal, as it reviews guest demand and refines its dining strategy.

In a statement, the resort said the move is part of an ongoing effort to align operations with visitor trends while maintaining high standards across its key venues, many of which continue to attract residents and tourists alike.

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The venues currently not in operation include La Mar by Gastón Acurio, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Cloud 22, and Ling Ling at Atlantis The Royal. At Atlantis The Palm, Ossiano, Hakkasan, and Brasserie Frantzén have also been paused.

The group said the temporary closures provide an opportunity to develop further its food and beverage offering, including new menus, refreshed concepts, destination-wide activations, and refurbishment works at select venues, including Cloud 22.

Despite the pause, Atlantis Dubai said its wider restaurant portfolio remains fully operational, with strong demand across open venues such as CARBONE Dubai, estiatorio Milos, Nobu by the Beach, and Gastronomy at Atlantis The Royal. At Atlantis The Palm, Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Wavehouse, Nobu Dubai, and FZN by Björn Frantzén continue to see high footfall.

Reopening timelines will be reviewed in due course, with decisions guided by guest demand and broader market conditions.

The move comes amid a broader wave of upgrades across Dubai’s hospitality sector, with several high-profile hotels temporarily closing or partially suspending operations for refurbishment.

Properties such as Armani Hotel Dubai have already shut for a full-scale renovation, while the Park Hyatt Dubai is set to close for the final phase of its upgrade programme. Other hotels, including St Regis The Palm and Radisson Blu Media City, have also announced partial or full closures as part of ongoing enhancement plans.

From beachfront resorts to city hotels, the current cycle reflects a wider push by operators to refresh offerings and stay competitive, with many properties expected to return with updated concepts and upgraded guest experiences.