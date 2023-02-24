ASUS laptops are one of the best choice for content creators
Every creator needs their own unique mobile workstation that offers the ideal mix of power, portability, and premium features for a productive workflow.
For those working particularly in the creative field and at any level, ASUS has put together one of the most complete lines of creator laptops. The winning formula for ASUS creator laptops combines outstanding design, unique features, and powerful processing. To say that the company has made great strides in catering to the needs of content creators is a bit of an understatement.
Over the years, we've seen a lot of ASUS laptops come and push the boundaries in content creation. They're getting lighter, faster, and more powerful than ever. And in addition, ASUS has also segmented what kind of creators are best suited to their machines.
Top-of-the-line specifications are used in all ASUS creator laptops to guarantee the best performance and stability. They have immediate performance for enhancing multi-tasking with demanding apps thanks to their solid CPUs and GPUs. Finally, their OLED display truly makes content shine giving you the most accurate colours that as a content creator you'll need. Best-in-class OLED displays present life-like, incredibly realistic images with the most precise and accurate colour rendering.
In addition to best-in-class components, ASUS also exclusive workflow-enhancing software tools such as its ProArt Creator Hub, plus hardware tools including ASUS Dial, ASUS DialPad and ASUS ScreenPad Plus for the ultimate creator solution. With its three different segments, ASUS has ensured that all kinds of creators are able to find the perfect laptop for their needs.
For the professionals
Whether they work with audio-visual content, engineering, or science, ASUS has specially designed machines for professional creators who are leaders and innovators in their respective creative industries. ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED follows the simple philosophy that it is made for creators, by creators. Driven by innovation, its unique ASUS Dial and Touchpad with three function buttons is the standout feature, making it a completely new way to interact with technology and create in the most natural, immersive way possible.
Users can press and hold the ASUS Dial to turn on the ProArt Creator Hub menu of tools and rotate it to adjust settings, making it easier and faster to create content your way while customizing your workflow. The ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED also features a 130 x 65 mm touchpad with three functional buttons, allowing creators to easily perform common operations such as object rotation, flipping or 360° viewing in some 3D rendering software. The Studiobook delivers flawless performance and stability without compromises.
For the advanced creators
Advanced creators are the category of individuals who work in high output situations that find themselves constantly producing content while on the go. The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED are created specifically for these use cases. It uses top-of-the-line components with ASUS ScreenPad Plus, the outstanding double-screen experience, to increase users' multi-tasking capabilities while creating content. The dual-screen not only powers up the creation journey, but the Control Panel App doubles efficiency by providing creators with a full deck of dials, buttons, and sliders to control creative apps on the secondary screen.
In addition, for streaming and video production, the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is the ideal choice in the Prosumer line-up. Its 4K OLED touch-screen displays, Intel Core i7-12700H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti make it a powerful machine for those who needs a combination of power and functionality.
For those creating everyday
Nowadays, everyone aspires to be a content creator. Whether you're a musician, YouTuber, live streamer, or influencer, these are the kind of people who create to explore their talent and express themselves. The Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is a great choice that's designed for designing and photography, with some room for video editing. Its AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics card, and 4K OLED display makes it an excellent machine for creating content. It also features a touchpad that can be turned into a number pad, making it easy to input data. This allows you to focus on what’s important without the additional hassle.
ASUS has made significant efforts to cater to content creators' needs with the individual segment for creators. With its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, ASUS is set to remain a leader in the tech industry for years to come.