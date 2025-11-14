ASICS signs with Dubai Marathon in landmark multi-year partnership

ASICS has been officially announced as official footwear and apparel partner and a presenting partner and sponsor of the Dubai Marathon for 2026, 2027, and 2028, a landmark partnership that reflects the brand’s long-term commitment to growing the running community and advancing its founding philosophy, A Sound Mind in a Sound Body, across the Middle East.

This partnership coincides with a special milestone in the event’s history, as the Dubai Marathon celebrates its 25th edition on February 1, 2026 - a testament to its legacy as one of the world’s fastest and most prestigious road races.

ASICS joins at a pivotal time, bringing its global expertise and passion for running to further enhance the experience for both elite athletes and everyday runners. With decades of supporting world-class marathons, the brand will introduce innovations inspired by leading international events, from pre-race preparation to post-race recovery, ensuring a truly world-class experience for all participants.

On race day, runners and spectators alike can look forward to an engaging ASICS Experience Zone, featuring the brand’s latest innovations in performance footwear, apparel, and technology designed to help every runner perform at their best.

Beyond race day, ASICS is committed to nurturing the future of running in the UAE. Through year-round programmes, training workshops, and wellness activations, the brand aims to inspire movement at every level, from first-time runners to seasoned athletes. Working alongside event organisers, ASICS will also help attract some of the world’s top marathoners to Dubai, elevating the level of competition while motivating local runners to chase new personal bests. Together, these efforts strengthen Dubai’s reputation as one of the world’s premier running destinations.

By fostering a culture that celebrates both performance and participation, ASICS encourages everyone to lace up and discover the connection, wellbeing, and joy that come from movement.

“At ASICS, we believe in the transformative power of movement to uplift both body and mind,” said Nikola Djordjevic, deputy GM marketing, ASICS Middle East. “Through our partnership with the Dubai Marathon, we aim to inspire runners across the region to move with purpose, connect through community, and experience the joy of running at its best.”

With this multi-year partnership, ASICS continues to lead the conversation around performance, innovation, and wellness in the Middle East, championing a running culture that prioritises not just speed and endurance, but also mental clarity and balance.

For more information, follow ASICS’s Instagram: @aicsme or visit the website: asics.com.