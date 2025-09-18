World Stage Design 2025: Sharjah Becomes the Global Stage for Performance Design

From October 18–25, 2025, the UAE will host the first-ever Middle East edition of the world’s premier performance design exhibition, showcasing creativity, innovation, and the future of theatre

By:

Kushmita Bose | Partner Content Share:









Follow us



Sharjah is set to take center stage this October as it hosts the sixth edition and Middle East debut of World Stage Design - the globally renowned designer-focused exhibition in the Middle East.

Often described as the “Expo of the performing arts,” WSD brings together the finest minds in stage and performance design from around the world. For anyone working in or curious about live performance, missing this event means waiting four long years for the next edition.

“Hosting the first edition of World Stage Design in the Middle East, right here in Sharjah, is a tremendous privilege,” says Jacqui George, Project Director for WSD2025. “It’s not only a milestone for the Emirate, but also for the wider UAE and the region. There is already extraordinary talent within our local and international performance design community, and WSD2025 allows us to showcase that creativity to the world.”

A Theme Rooted in Innovation and Tradition

WSD2025 embraces the theme “Tomorrow’s Heritage”, capturing the spirit of innovation while honoring tradition. “The theme resonates deeply with the vision of the UAE,” Jacqui explains. “The UAE has an extraordinary ability to honour and practise its cultural traditions while simultaneously driving innovation and technology. That balance is exactly what this theme is about - heritage and progress side by side.”

From integrating drone performances with live actors to reimagining classic cultural practices, WSD2025 invites audiences to explore how today’s experiments in stage design can shape tomorrow’s cultural legacy.

Four Pillars of Performance Design Excellence

The event brings together four distinctive strands that collectively offer a comprehensive view of the global performance design landscape. The World Stage Design Exhibition at the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA) will showcase 100 designers from across the globe, covering set, lighting, costume, sound, and video design.

Featuring both established and emerging talent, the exhibition represents the very best in creativity and innovation.

The Theatre Architecture Competition, set against the historic backdrop of Bait Obaid Al Shamsi, invites visionary ideas for performance spaces that respond to cultural and physical contexts. “The submissions have been extraordinary,” Jacqui notes, with entries received from more than 50 countries.

At the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, the Technical Invention Prize celebrates inventive solutions developed by technicians in the entertainment industry, showcasing innovations that push the boundaries of performance technology.

The dynamic arm of the festival, Scenofest, is where performances, workshops, masterclasses, panel discussions, and live installations come alive. Spread across eight days and featuring more than 60 activities, Scenofest is described by Jacqui as the “beating heart” of WSD. “Even for those who may think design isn’t relevant to them, I’d encourage them to come to Scenofest. They’ll find something unexpected that speaks to them,” she says.

Why Sharjah? Why Now?

Hosting WSD in Sharjah signals the UAE’s emergence as a global hub for performance design. “The event brings some of the finest designers from across all disciplines to Sharjah, giving our communities the opportunity to engage with them, learn from them, and be inspired by their experience,” Jacqui emphasizes. The combination of local talent and international expertise promises an unparalleled cultural exchange.

Experience WSD2025 in Person

WSD2025 runs from October 18 to 25, 2025, offering a range of ticket options to suit different visitors. The Voyager Pass provides eight-day access for Dh250, while the Discover Pass grants one-day admission for Dh50.

Whether you are a student, an industry professional, or simply fascinated by the magic of live performance, WSD2025 promises a front-row seat to creativity, innovation, and collaboration in theatre design. “Theatre is never the work of one individual or one discipline, it’s the collaboration of designers, technicians, actors, writers, directors, and so many more. That spirit of collaboration is at the very core of World Stage Design,” Jacqui concludes.

Sharjah is ready to transform into a global stage this October - don’t miss your chance to witness the future of performance design.

Tickets can be booked online at worldstagedesign2025.vfairs.com.