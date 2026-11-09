World Art Dubai returns this November with 10,000 artworks starting at Dh367

For art enthusiasts in the UAE, owning an original piece of art may be more accessible than you think. Whether you're looking to purchase your first artwork or simply spend an afternoon exploring the city's creative scene, World Art Dubai is returning this November with something for everyone.

The region's affordable art fair will return for its 12th edition from November 19 to 22 at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together more than 300 exhibitors from over 65 countries.

With approximately 10,000 artworks on display, visitors can expect everything from paintings and sculptures to photography, installations and digital art, with prices starting at $100 (approximately Dh367) and going up to $20,000 (Dh73,450).

The four-day event will feature more than 200 solo artists and over 65 galleries, alongside artist collectives and emerging creatives from around the world.

What's new at World Art Dubai 2026?

This year's edition will place a greater emphasis on making art collecting accessible, particularly for those purchasing their first piece.

Among the new additions is PhotoWAD, a dedicated platform celebrating photography as an artistic medium. Visitors can also explore a newly curated Gallery Zone, featuring works presented exclusively by galleries, while the Textile Hub will return to showcase textile-based artistic practices.

The fair will also welcome two new curators, Rachael Brown and Stéphane de Boysson, who will join returning curators Gottfried Eisenberger and Samar Kamel.

Together, they will help shape the exhibition's artistic direction, bringing different perspectives and creative practices to the fair.

Workshops, activities

World Art Dubai isn't just about buying art. For those interested in getting creative themselves, the event will feature more than 20 hands-on workshops, alongside live art demonstrations, performances, interactive installations and discussions with artists and industry professionals.

Visitors will also have opportunities to engage directly with participating artists and learn more about their creative processes.

Workshops for adults and children will be included in the admission price, making the fair an option for families looking for a creative day out in Dubai.

Sunday, November 22, will be dedicated to Family Day, featuring children's workshops and activities designed to introduce younger visitors to the world of art.

Children aged 11 and under can enter free of charge.

The fair will also provide a platform for schools to showcase student artwork, offering young creatives an opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional setting.

Spotlight on Emirati and emerging artists

Local talent will also take centre stage this year, with a dedicated Emirati Artists Pavilion showcasing works by artists from the UAE.

The initiative aims to provide greater visibility for homegrown creatives alongside established international names.

The Emerging Artist Prize will also return, offering a platform for up-and-coming talent.

Beyond the exhibition halls, World Art Dubai's Artist in Residence Programme will continue connecting artists with hospitality spaces across the city. The programme seeks to brings together local and international artists for month-long residencies at hotels across the city, giving them opportunities to create original works and collaborate beyond traditional gallery spaces.

Participating hotels include Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai, SO/Uptown and Radisson RED, with creative collaborations expected to continue into 2027.

When: November 19 to 22, 1pm to 9pm daily

Where: Za'abeel Halls 2 and 3, Dubai World Trade Centre