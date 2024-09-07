UAE: Meet two trailblazing Emirati women who push the boundaries of arts

Salama Alfalacy (left) and Meera Jamal Al Midfa. Photos: Supplied

In the vibrant and evolving landscape of contemporary Emirati art, two women are pushing the boundaries of aesthetics and creativity while keeping true to their cultural heritage.

Salama Alfalacy pays meticulous attention to detail with her realistic art featuring landscapes and wildlife of her motherland; while Meera Jamal Al Midfa is setting new grounds in performance art and filmmaking.

Khaleej Times spoke to them and they shared how their passion, resilience, and creativity will make present and future generations of Emirati women inspired to pursue their dreams.

As an artist, Salama’s creations transcend mere aesthetics, resonating with the heritage of her homeland and her profound connection to nature. Her early years were spent exploring the vast deserts of the UAE alongside her father, forging a bond with the environment that would become a cornerstone of her artistic expression.

Her academic pursuit of art led her to Mount Saint Mary's University in Los Angeles, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art. At the renowned Art Centre College of Design in California, she further refined her skills and developed a unique artistic voice. This blend of international exposure and deep Emirati roots has given her work a distinctive character – marrying realism with cultural narrative.

Artistic style and medium

Salama’s works often feature animals of profound significance in Emirati culture, such as falcons and Arabian horses, depicted with remarkable precision and emotion.

Her choice of tools — Prismacolor pencils, watercolours, pastel pencils, and charcoal — allows her to evoke specific emotions and atmospheres. “The precision offered by Prismacolor pencils enables (me) to render intricate details, while the fluidity of watercolours imparts a calming quality to (my) work,” she noted.

The falcon — a symbol of power and tradition in the UAE – is a recurring motif in her work. In her series Ishra, for instance, Salama pays homage to the enduring partnership between Emiratis and these majestic birds, reflecting her personal experiences and the ancestral memory of falconry—a tradition passed down through generations.

One of Salama’s most significant collaborations is with Al Kamda Falcons, where she works on commissioned illustrations of falcon portraits and hunting scenes for a book by Emirati researcher and falcon breeder Mohammed Al Kamda.

Childhood rooted in storytelling

Meera, meanwhile, is pushing boundaries in the world of performance art and filmmaking. Born and raised in Dubai, Meera was surrounded by a rich tapestry of stories and traditions from an early age. Her father, a man deeply rooted in Emirati culture, would captivate Meera with tales of heritage, identity, and the land’s history. These stories ignited a spark in her, fostering a deep appreciation for the art of storytelling.

Meera studied at the American University of Sharjah, where she pursued a double minor in Theatre and Film. During her time at the university, Meera’s talent quickly became evident. She wrote, directed, and edited three short films.

Meera’s performances in seven theatrical productions, including Neveshaya and Macbeth Arabia, demonstrated her versatility and commitment to her craft. These productions were not just local successes; they were also selected by the university to be showcased on international stages.

Showcasing versatility in cinema and theatre

Meera’s career continued to soar after graduating from the university. In 2016, she voiced the lead character in ‘The Heart of Them’, the first Emirati animated feature film. This role marked a significant milestone in her career, showcasing her ability to bring characters to life through voice acting. Her versatility was further highlighted when she took on challenging roles in stage productions such as the musical ‘Sweeney Todd’ at the Dubai Community Theatre & Arts Centre; as well as the psychological thriller Exam, produced by Backstage.

One of the most defining moments in Meera’s early career came in 2015 when she was selected from among 34 actors across the Middle East to participate in the Kevin Spacey Foundation’s Middle East Theatre Academy production of ‘Dhow Under the Sun’.

She said “the experience was transformative”, cementing her reputation as a rising star in the Emirati theatre scene.

Meera then made the bold decision to move to Los Angeles to pursue a Master of Fine Arts at the prestigious American Film Institute (AFI). Her acceptance into the AFI’s directing programme was a historic achievement, as she became the first Emirati ever to be selected for this highly competitive course.