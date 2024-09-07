UAE: Meet two trailblazing Emirati women who push the boundaries of arts

She explains what thread-lifts are and how can they help you look younger
In the vibrant and evolving landscape of contemporary Emirati art, two women are pushing the boundaries of aesthetics and creativity while keeping true to their cultural heritage.
Salama Alfalacy pays meticulous attention to detail with her realistic art featuring landscapes and wildlife of her motherland; while Meera Jamal Al Midfa is setting new grounds in performance art and filmmaking.
Khaleej Times spoke to them and they shared how their passion, resilience, and creativity will make present and future generations of Emirati women inspired to pursue their dreams.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
As an artist, Salama’s creations transcend mere aesthetics, resonating with the heritage of her homeland and her profound connection to nature. Her early years were spent exploring the vast deserts of the UAE alongside her father, forging a bond with the environment that would become a cornerstone of her artistic expression.
Her academic pursuit of art led her to Mount Saint Mary's University in Los Angeles, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art. At the renowned Art Centre College of Design in California, she further refined her skills and developed a unique artistic voice. This blend of international exposure and deep Emirati roots has given her work a distinctive character – marrying realism with cultural narrative.
Salama’s works often feature animals of profound significance in Emirati culture, such as falcons and Arabian horses, depicted with remarkable precision and emotion.
Her choice of tools — Prismacolor pencils, watercolours, pastel pencils, and charcoal — allows her to evoke specific emotions and atmospheres. “The precision offered by Prismacolor pencils enables (me) to render intricate details, while the fluidity of watercolours imparts a calming quality to (my) work,” she noted.
The falcon — a symbol of power and tradition in the UAE – is a recurring motif in her work. In her series Ishra, for instance, Salama pays homage to the enduring partnership between Emiratis and these majestic birds, reflecting her personal experiences and the ancestral memory of falconry—a tradition passed down through generations.
One of Salama’s most significant collaborations is with Al Kamda Falcons, where she works on commissioned illustrations of falcon portraits and hunting scenes for a book by Emirati researcher and falcon breeder Mohammed Al Kamda.
Meera, meanwhile, is pushing boundaries in the world of performance art and filmmaking. Born and raised in Dubai, Meera was surrounded by a rich tapestry of stories and traditions from an early age. Her father, a man deeply rooted in Emirati culture, would captivate Meera with tales of heritage, identity, and the land’s history. These stories ignited a spark in her, fostering a deep appreciation for the art of storytelling.
Meera studied at the American University of Sharjah, where she pursued a double minor in Theatre and Film. During her time at the university, Meera’s talent quickly became evident. She wrote, directed, and edited three short films.
Meera’s performances in seven theatrical productions, including Neveshaya and Macbeth Arabia, demonstrated her versatility and commitment to her craft. These productions were not just local successes; they were also selected by the university to be showcased on international stages.
Meera’s career continued to soar after graduating from the university. In 2016, she voiced the lead character in ‘The Heart of Them’, the first Emirati animated feature film. This role marked a significant milestone in her career, showcasing her ability to bring characters to life through voice acting. Her versatility was further highlighted when she took on challenging roles in stage productions such as the musical ‘Sweeney Todd’ at the Dubai Community Theatre & Arts Centre; as well as the psychological thriller Exam, produced by Backstage.
One of the most defining moments in Meera’s early career came in 2015 when she was selected from among 34 actors across the Middle East to participate in the Kevin Spacey Foundation’s Middle East Theatre Academy production of ‘Dhow Under the Sun’.
She said “the experience was transformative”, cementing her reputation as a rising star in the Emirati theatre scene.
Meera then made the bold decision to move to Los Angeles to pursue a Master of Fine Arts at the prestigious American Film Institute (AFI). Her acceptance into the AFI’s directing programme was a historic achievement, as she became the first Emirati ever to be selected for this highly competitive course.
During her time at AFI, Meera received mentorship from some of the most respected filmmakers in the industry, including Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi, Peter Markham, Neema Barnette, Billy Ray, and Bruce Block.
Meera’s contributions to the arts were recognised when she was selected to participate in the 48th and 49th National Day theatrical presentations – a testament to her status as a leading figure in the Emirati arts scene. Her acting prowess was further highlighted when she starred in the official theme song and music video for Expo 2020, a role that brought her talents to a global audience.
Her lead role in The Monster, a short film directed by Abdulrahman Al Madani, was another significant achievement. The film was featured in 12 film festivals across Dubai, Los Angeles, and Saudi Arabia, earning accolades such as the Special Jury Prize at the Al Ain Film Festival and Best Drama Short Film at the World of Women Film Fair Middle East.
Despite her extensive work behind the scenes, Meera has never strayed far from her first love—acting. She recently starred in two short films produced by Arab Film Studio, under the mentorship of the renowned Jordanian director, actor, and producer Zaid Abu Hamdan.
These films have already been featured at prestigious film festivals in Riyadh, Cannes, Morocco, and Abu Dhabi, further showcasing Meera’s ability to captivate audiences with her performances. Meera’s latest project is a lead role in the feature film Al Eid Eiden (2024), a collaborative effort between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
ALSO READ:
She explains what thread-lifts are and how can they help you look younger
The answer lies in childhood experiences, say experts
Sneha Shetty is the first Indian woman to dive to a depth of 100 metres in the Red Sea
She called it her quest, climbing to the top of the highest mountain in the world
Newer is not always better — that label goes to gizmos that are used properly
'We’ve always loved planning events,' they say
From being afraid of money to being fearless with it, 54-year-old Ann Marie McQueen explores her ‘rebellious financial streak’
With the new model releasing on September 9, here's what we know about iPhone 17