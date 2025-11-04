Light art exhibit Manar Abu Dhabi now in Al Ain too; dates, venues, all you need to know

Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are lighting up this season with the return of Manar, the public light art exhibition which turns some of the emirate's most beautiful spots, from mangroves to centuries-old oases, into glowing outdoor galleries. Visitors can now stroll through 23 light installations, from shimmering sculptures to interactive projections, all inspired by this year's theme, 'The Light Compass'.

From dates, venues to timings, here’s all you need to know about this year's exhibition.

When can you catch it?

Manar Abu Dhabi runs from 1 November 2025 to 4 January 2026 in Al Ain, and from 15 November 2025 to 4 January 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

Venues to visit

The exhibition unfolds across four key locations.

Al Qattara Oasis (Al Ain)

Nestled among palm groves and traditional mud-brick homes, Al Qattara Oasis offers a blend of art and heritage. For the first time, visitors can experience light-based artworks and enjoy food and beverage pop-ups, guided tours, and photography workshops under the illuminated canopy of the oasis.

Al Jimi Oasis (Al Ain)

Home to historic towers and falaj irrigation systems, Al Jimi Oasis merges heritage with contemporary art. The installations bring light and sound to this living landscape, reflecting the city's deep history and evolving creativity.

Jubail Island (Abu Dhabi)

Located between Saadiyat and Yas islands, Jubail's mangroves form a natural setting for light-based works that highlight the link between ecology and art. Visitors can experience how the exhibition interacts with water, vegetation, and wildlife.

Souq Al Mina (Abu Dhabi)

Abu Dhabi's historic port area, Mina Zayed, has been transformed into a creative neighbourhood. Old warehouses and markets now host installations that bridge the city’s industrial past and artistic present.

Timings and entry details

Timings: Daily, 5:30 PM to 12:00 AM

Entry: Free for all visitors

Guided tours: Available daily at 7:00 PM for Dh50 per person

What's new this year

For the first time, Manar Abu Dhabi has expanded to Al Ain, illuminating the city’s UNESCO World Heritage sites, Al Qattara and Al Jimi oases, with contemporary light installations.

Six Emirati and international artists are featured in Al Ain: Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Khalid Shafar, Maitha Hamdan, Abdalla Almulla, Ammar Al Attar, and Christian Brinkmann. Their works guide visitors through immersive journeys of light, sound, and space.

The opening coincided with Al Ain's Traditional Handicrafts Festival, drawing thousands of visitors to the glowing oases. The event also featured a public talk, “Public Art & the Al Ain Landscape,” hosted by curator Alia Zaal Lootah, exploring how light art connects heritage and modern creativity.



About the theme

Curated by Khai Hori (Artistic Director) and co-curated by Alia Zaal Lootah, Munira Al Sayegh, and Mariam Alshehhi, 'The Light Compass' invites audiences to experience light as both guide and medium. Some artworks glow brightly across the landscape, while others remain still, reflecting rhythm, movement, and change. Inspired by nahma, the melodic chants once used by Gulf sailors to navigate winds and tides, the exhibition treats light not as spectacle but as a tool for reflection and connection.