The story behind the mural that links Al Quoz's creative, industrial identities

In the heart of Dubai’s ever-evolving creative district, a vast wall now hums with colour, movement, and meaning. Called The Vibrant Voices of Al Quoz, this 500-square-metre mural that has swiftly become a cultural landmark and conversation piece. Its creator, Rabab Tantawy, a Dubai-based Egyptian artist, has long been celebrated for weaving together the threads of heritage, community, and connection. This latest public artwork, commissioned by Dubai Culture as part of its initiative to celebrate local muralists, does more than beautify an industrial façade, giving voice to a neighbourhood and its people.

Painted in the dead of night to escape the fierce July heat this year, Rabab’s mural tells the story of Al Quoz itself; a place of contrasts, where steel warehouses and paint-splattered studios exist side by side. “Al Quoz holds two identities at once, one industrial and the other creative," Rabab explains. “I wanted the mural to bridge those worlds. Its energy reflects the workers, artists, and businesses that make the area hum. The composition draws from the visual language of the Arabic souq—movement, exchange, craftsmanship.”

The evolving artist

Rabab’s earliest memories of art trace back to her childhood in Egypt, where her mother Nadia would create at home using whatever materials were at hand—fabric scraps, old paint, found objects. “My mother’s creativity was instinctive,” Rabab recalls. “She didn’t wait for perfect materials or the right moment—she made art because she needed to. That freedom, that fearlessness to make without expectation, stayed with me.”

It’s a philosophy that continues to shape her work today: raw, intuitive, and deeply human. What began as small sketches and canvases evolved into large-scale murals and sculptural installations. “Over time, my figures became more abstract and architectural, but the essence remained the same—human connection.”

The story of community

As Rabab worked, the community responded. Drivers slowed down to watch. Workers offered tea. Artists stopped by to chat. “Painting through the night on such a massive wall was demanding but deeply rewarding,” she recalls. “The people who stopped to talk brought a sense of warmth that kept me going. Their presence reminded me that public art is really about connection; an ongoing dialogue between the public and the artist.”

And that dialogue is precisely what has transformed The Vibrant Voices of Al Quoz from a painting into a living landmark. “One worker told me the mural made his route feel alive. Another said he now gets off the bus a stop early just to walk alongside it,” Rabab smiles. “Those small gestures mean more than any formal recognition.”

Rabab’s creative reach extends far beyond city walls. Her installation The Guardians—first unveiled at the inaugural 2024 Tanweer Festival—is soon to find a permanent home at the Gate of Mleiha National Park. Towering and resolute, these sculptural sentinels stand as symbols of endurance and guardianship, echoing her ongoing dialogue between humanity, heritage, and nature.

“The desert doesn’t compete, it absorbs,” she says softly. “Seeing the sculptures against that prehistoric landscape brought humility. It reminded me that art shouldn’t overpower nature; it should listen to it.”

The terrains of creativity

Rabab’s portfolio is as diverse as her palette. Her collaboration with the McLaren Formula 1 Racing Team pushed her artistic practice into a new dimension. Translating her organic, hand-drawn style onto a car built for speed demanded an entirely new way of thinking. “It forced precision,” she says. “I had to think about aerodynamics, motion, performance. It expanded my understanding of how art travels through space."

When she’s not transforming cityscapes or desert horizons, Rabab is nurturing other artists through Studio Thirteen—a creative hub she conceptualised and leads. “Independent artists needed a space to work, share, and grow without institutional barriers,” she explains. What began as a modest warehouse has evolved into a thriving ecosystem of workshops, talks, exhibitions, and collaborations. “The real success of Studio Thirteen is in the momentum it creates—when artists connect, collaborate, and keep learning."

Her next venture, Thirteen + One, will expand this spirit even further—offering more room for experimentation, dialogue, and public engagement.

Rooted in heritage

Rabab’s art, though global in its reach, remains rooted in her Egyptian and Nubian heritage. Her use of colour and composition is shaped by memories of unity, resilience, and storytelling. “The figures in white robes and turbans recall Nubian traditions,” she reflects. “I translate those symbols into modern forms—bridging the past with the present.”

Her belief in art as a “catalyst for change” extends to her vision for the UAE’s future creative landscape. “I hope to see more cross-disciplinary collaboration—between art, environment, and technology—and a stronger bridge between education and creative practice so young artists can sustain long-term careers here.”

The wall with a message

If The Vibrant Voices of Al Quoz could speak, what would it say? Rabab doesn’t hesitate. “It would say, ‘We are the makers, the movers, the heartbeat of this place. Keep creating, keep connecting.’”

Through her murals, sculptures, and community spaces, Rabab Tantawy continues to prove that art isn’t just something we look at; it’s something we live with, talk to, and are changed by.