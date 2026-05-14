SHEROES 2026 spotlights women-led leadership and cultural dialogue in Dubai

SHEROES 2026, organised by Funun Arts Group in collaboration with Khaleej Times, concluded on a powerful and emotional note at the Khaleej Times headquarters in Dubai, bringing together artists, entrepreneurs, educators, sustainability advocates, media professionals and changemakers from around the world for a celebration of women, leadership, creativity, and collective growth.

Held under the theme 'Give to Gain', the fourth edition of the initiative explored how community-led leadership can create more inclusive and resilient societies. Through art exhibitions, panel discussions, storytelling, and cultural dialogue, the event created a space where conversations around purpose and human connection took centre stage.

The event opened with an international art exhibition featuring works by emerging and established artists from over 15 countries, including India, Lebanon, France, Egypt, Canada, Ukraine, Italy, Armenia, Pakistan, Morocco, the Philippines, and the UK. The artworks reflected themes of resilience, identity, sustainability, coexistence, emotional strength, and empowerment.

Speaking at the event, Shiba Khan, Founder and Director of Funun Arts Group, highlighted the deeper meaning behind this year’s theme. “True growth does not come from competition alone, it comes from contribution,” she said, adding that SHEROES aims to celebrate purpose-driven leadership and the power of uplifting others through compassion and support.

The event also marked Funun Arts Group’s 10-year journey as a UAE-born creative platform dedicated to empowering artists and communities through cultural initiatives.

Two panel discussions brought together voices from media, education, entrepreneurship and leadership to discuss mentorship, women-led collaboration and the importance of redefining leadership during uncertain times.

The event concluded with a collaborative live painting session symbolising unity, shared creativity and cultural exchange, reinforcing SHEROES’ larger message: when women support one another, communities grow stronger.