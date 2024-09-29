Romain Gerardin-Fresse showcases contemporary art in Dubai

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 4:40 PM

On September 25, Romain Gerardin-Fresse, a renowned lawyer and strategy magnate, who is also a discerning art collector, organised an intimate event opposite the Burj-al-Arab, attended by a select group of guests, to showcase two of the French artists he represents.

Held in a villa in Umm Suqeim, the second in a series of temporary exhibitions initiated by Gerardin-Fresse presented the French visual artists Ventili Viale and Fouch’ (real name Geoffrey Foucher).

Around fifty celebrities, real estate tycoons, collectors and government officials admired the 18 paintings, and 5 sculptures created especially for the occasion.

The set up was designed by renowned architect and designer Ali Behnam-Bakhtiar.