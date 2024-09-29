Romain Gerardin-Fresse showcases contemporary art in Dubai

Transforming coffee culture in the country, this initiative is creating a personalised hub for aficionados on the go
On September 25, Romain Gerardin-Fresse, a renowned lawyer and strategy magnate, who is also a discerning art collector, organised an intimate event opposite the Burj-al-Arab, attended by a select group of guests, to showcase two of the French artists he represents.
Held in a villa in Umm Suqeim, the second in a series of temporary exhibitions initiated by Gerardin-Fresse presented the French visual artists Ventili Viale and Fouch’ (real name Geoffrey Foucher).
Around fifty celebrities, real estate tycoons, collectors and government officials admired the 18 paintings, and 5 sculptures created especially for the occasion.
The set up was designed by renowned architect and designer Ali Behnam-Bakhtiar.
Baccarat tables, candles and a violinist enhanced this exhibition entitled ‘From Paris to Dubai’.
“For this second in a long line of temporary exhibitions, we wanted to break the mould and offer a unique, out-of-the-ordinary experience by making the outside our own. It was important to play with light - so that Fouch’s sculptures could take on their full dimension - and darkness - so that Ventili Viale’s backlit works could be appreciated,” says Gerardin-Fresse.
The works occupied the outdoor space along a route chosen with Charlotte, one of the artist’s representatives, allowing the audience to admire the Burj Al Arab in the background.
Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director & Private Advisor Office of Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, attended the exhibition with his delegation and congratulated artist Fouch.
