Ancient Nabati poetry: How Bedouin verses connect cultures across the world

​In the vast, sun-sculpted expanses of the United Arab Emirates, where the wind continually redraws the face of the desert, it is not granite or steel that has preserved the memory of a people, but the fluid, indestructible cadence of Nabati poetry. Born from the campfire, the saddle, the rahl, and the silent vastness of the dunes, traditional, oral, vernacular forms like Al-Taghrooda, Al-Shalla, and Al-Wannah stand as the definitive, living archive of Bedouin life, as a raw, rhythmic testament to survival, honour, and grief. As Emirati scholar Dr Moza Ghubash highlights in her studies of Bedouin history, these oral genres functioned as the primary historical vessel of the desert long before written records took root.

​Yet, this visceral voice is far from isolated. It vibrates on the exact same frequency as the world’s most enduring colloquial folk traditions elsewhere in the East. From the razor-sharp Iraqi Al-Darmi and the pastoral Sudanese Al-Dubayt to the melancholy Levantine Al-Ataba and the untamed South Asian Tappay of the Pashto and Punjabi borderlands, a striking universal truth emerges. Across continents and languages, the deepest human trials bypass the rigid pretence of formal classical literature, surrendering instead to the unvarnished power of the vernacular couplet.

The Language of the Soil

​Long before history was codified in heavy leather-bound volumes or courtly epics written in elevated classical tongues, the common folk carved their truths directly into the dialect of the soil. Nabati poetry, like the subcontinental Tappa, explicitly rejects academic grandiosity, grounding its authority in Ash-Shi'r al-Sha'bi, the vernacular of the marketplace, the village well, the oasis, and the pastoral trail. By stripping away artificial literary armour, these forms transform the nomad, the labourer, the traveler, the expat, the refugee, and the sequestered housewife into master chroniclers of their era.

​As the medieval scholar Safi Al-Hilli observed in his classic treatise on Gulf and Mesopotamian folk poetics, colloquial dialect carries an acoustic grit that no refined courtly language can replicate. It carries the dust of the terrain, the rhythm of daily toil, and an immediate, unfiltered emotional charge that strikes straight at the listener's heart.

Radical Brevity

​Architecturally, these regional verses are masterpieces of radical brevity, demanding that a poet compress an entire ocean of longing, defiance, or heartbreak into a solitary, standalone couplet. In the Emirates, Al-Taghrooda was born on camelback, its fast-paced, echoing rhymes explicitly structured to match the deliberate, swaying stride of a dromedary traversing the sands, a functional rhythm formally recognised by Unesco as an irreplaceable piece of human heritage.

​Step fast, my camel, past the desert mound,

Carry our pride back home to safe and sacred ground.

— Traditional Emirati Al-Taghrooda

This functional cadence mirrors the strict metrical footprint of the Pashto Tappa, documented by cultural historian James M. Caron, as well as the sudden, stinging emotional twist at the close of an Iraqi Darmi:

​You stabbed my back and claimed it was only a passing game,

Shall I blind my eyes to hide your betrayal and my shame

— Iraqi Al-Darmi

​Minted on the tongue and memorised by the ear, these short, highly portable couplets were built for an oral world where paper was scarce but emotion ran abundant. They were weaponised in spontaneous battles of wit, chanted during long tribal journeys, or moaned quietly in the dark as an Al-Wannah to break the crushing solitude of the desert night.

​A Universal Human Heartbeat

​When mapped alongside one another, the emotional alignment between the Arabian Peninsula and its global counterparts becomes overwhelming. Where the Levantine Al-Ataba relies on intricate, improvised wordplay (Jinas) to mourn lost homelands, the Sudanese Al-Dubayt uses four declaimed vocal beats to celebrate chivalry and pastoral pride.

​Across the Indian subcontinent, as ethnomusicologist Adam Nayyar has noted, the Tappa is belted out on high notes to the thunder of a dhol or the sweet resonant sound of a rubab, carrying songs of anti-colonial resistance, women's defiance against forced marriages, and the quiet agony of separated lovers:

​Upon the rooftop, the crow begins to cry,

Even the illiterate read letters when true love speaks high.

— Subcontinental Tappa

​Each regional style possesses its own performance culture, whether chanted, sung solo, or whispered, yet they all operate as an unwritten cultural archive. While courtly poets like Firdousi recorded official histories and grand strategies of kings and empires, these folk couplets preserve the emotional reality of the people who actually lived through the grit and dust of those centuries.

​An Enduring Legacy

​Nowhere is this unwritten record more vital than in the UAE, where Nabati poetry serves as a sacred bridge between a hyper-modern present and an ancestral tribal past. Recognised globally as a cornerstone of identity, these verses captured desert alliances, camel races, and tribal treaties long before the advent of modern media. They offered the same protective anonymity to desert bards that Pashtun women found when crafting Tappay to voice social grief, or that Iraqi citizens found when exchanging rapid-fire Darmi couplets in busy street markets.

In recent years, efforts are being made to promote Arabic Nabati poetry and make it available to a wider audience, including an English speaking one, by codifying, translating and publishing works, such as the translated collection by the legendary Emirati poet Ousha bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi, also known as Fatat al Arab (Girl of the Arabs), compiled by Dr Rafia Ghubash and published by Emirates Literature Foundation.

The Kanz Al Jeel Award, administered by the Arabic Language Centre in Abu Dhabi, is the foremost recognition and celebration of Nabati poetry, not just in the UAE but the wider region. The award, launched in 2022, will see its fifth edition at the Al Ain Book Festival in November 2026. Over the years it has celebrated prominent poets, artists, researchers and creative personalities associated with classic and contemporary Nabati poetry, preserving the heritage of the region.

​In the end, whether sitting around a fire in the red sands of the UAE, standing in a dusty Levantine village square, or listening to a Pashtun woman sing during a monsoon downpour, the pulse remains unchanged. Across all geographical and cultural divides, the human heart handles its heaviest burdens in the exact same way. It is through brief, beautifully rhymed, unyielding bursts of folk song that refuse to be erased by time.

Inam Khan is a strategic analyst and history enthusiast.