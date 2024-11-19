Look: When Abu Dhabi's streets and parks turned into a canvas of art

Photos: Supplied

Lakes, parks, pedestrian crossings and streets in Abu Dhabi turned artsy as the emirate began its first ever public art biennial. Titled Public Art Abu Dhabi (PAAD) Biennial, it brings together some of the most renowned artists from the UAE and abroad to convert public spaces across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain into areas of conversation and fun.

Some exhibits are interactive while others are a commentary on society and experiences. Running until April 30, the biennale examines topics of environment, community, urbanity, and indigeneity.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here are of some of the unmissable exhibits:

Barzakh

This interactive exhibit located near the Abu Dhabi Corniche is by Lebanese artist Wael Al Awar. Using recycled plastic, palm fibre and brine, the pavilion rethinks how materials and processes could shape future architecture. Visitors will be able to walk through the exhibit and even scale the walls of this artwork whose name refers to a boundary or liminal space.

Floating Fragments

Designed by Pakistani artist Seema Nusrat, this artwork at the Corniche Lake draws attention to the increasing risk of flooding, as extreme weather events become more frequent due to climate change. The terracotta shingling pays tribute to the use of such roofs in Abu Dhabi.

Homesickness

The beautiful interactive piece which comprises of oysters, with pearls inside it, is by Emirati designer Farah Al Qasimi. A nod to the Emirati heritage of pearl diving, each oyster plays a music based on Tob Tob Ya Bahar, a chant sung by wives of the pearl divers.

Ari, an homage to cats

When Polish artist Pawel Althamer came to Abu Dhabi, what struck him the most was how he found stray cats everywhere. This cat-shaped tent has blank walls that visitors can adorn. In front of it sits Pawel’s bronze cat Ari, cast from branches, lumber offcuts, figurines, and carvings.

Clearing

The artwork made out of a single, large block of limestone retrieved from the city of Hatta, Clearing is an interactive piece by artist Athar Jaber. It explore the relationship between man and stone through the history of the world. The passage or arch in the middle encourages visitors to walk through it and interact with it.

The wired Peugeot

Designed by Sammy Baloji, this 1:1 scale Peugeot 504 car references kombwelo, miniature wire cars crafted by Congolese children from discarded materials. The black irrigation tubes — reminiscent of Abu Dhabi's irrigation systems — symbolise the lifeblood that sustains the city’s greenery.

Sweet Potato A quirky series of chairs designed in the shape of a sweet potato by Emirati artist Abdullah Al Saadi are scattered around the parks of Abu Dhabi. It reflects his connection to where he lives, particularly the eastern region mountains. Water Drums The fountains encircling the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry have been fitted with drums to produce sounds of percussion as the water flows. Designed by Lawrence Abu Hamdan, it is inspired by fountains in Damascene courtyards, which were put in place to give people privacy to talk without being overheard. Olive Garden Among Trees is an immersive installation featuring fifteen mature olive trees planted in rusted metal containers within Abu Dhabi's Recreation Park. Designed by Palestinian artist Khalil Rabah, the display has some trees that remain still while others rotate. ALSO READ: UAE: Now, watch 30-year-old documentary on country's traditional art forms Look: When Louvre Abu Dhabi opened 7 years ago, ushering a new era of arts, culture in the region