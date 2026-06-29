How to start an art collection in UAE, according to leading global experts

The first rule of art collecting is love what you buy‭. ‬The next rule is to understand what you are buying‭. ‬Increasingly‭, ‬investors see the art market as an important way to diversify their assets and potentially reap gains while also giving them enjoyment‭. ‬Younger buyers‭ ‬–‭ ‬especially active in the UAE‭ ‬—‭ ‬are participating in the market in greater numbers and are expected to continue to do so with the shift in generational wealth‭.‬

The global art market this year has seen a resurgence‭, ‬following record-setting high-end auction sales that started in late 2025‭. ‬According to the Art Basel‭ & ‬UBS report‭, ‬the art market returned to growth in 2025‭ ‬after two years of decline though it remained uneven‭. ‬Sales increased 4‭ ‬per cent to near‭ $‬59.6‭ ‬billion‭, ‬still below 2022‭ ‬levels‭. ‬

While much of the sales growth was at the high end‭, ‬that could help lift other boats in the art world‭. ‬Eye-popping sales in the‭ ‬millions of dollars get all the headlines‭, ‬but new collectors can start dipping into the market for a few thousand dollars‭. ‬

High end leads recovery‭ ‬

“First‭, ‬the high end of the market started leading the recovery‭,‬”‭ ‬says art advisor Richard Cappellazzo‭, ‬director with Art Intelligence Global‭, ‬a global advisory firm based in New York and Hong‭ ‬Kong‭. ‬“A number of large and important estates came to market in late 2025‭, ‬particularly in the November sales in New York‭.‬”

One of those was the collection of the late Leonard Lauder‭, ‬a major collector and Estee Lauder heir‭. ‬The star of the collection‭ ‬was Gustav Klimt’s 1914-1916‭ ‬Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer‭, ‬depicting the daughter of the artist’s patrons‭. ‬The painting sold at Sotheby’s for‭ $‬236.4‭ ‬million‭, ‬double the Viennese artist’s previous auction record‭. ‬It also was the highest price ever for any piece of modern art at auction‭. ‬“That type of fire power and what we will sometimes call fireworks at the top end of the market‭ ‬—‭ ‬the bidding competition for trophy lots‭ ‬—‭ ‬that helped lead the greater market out of the softer moments of 2024‭ ‬and the first half of 2025‭,‬”‭ ‬said Cappellazzo‭. ‬

There has been good growth in the‭ $‬10‭ ‬million and above category‭, ‬but that also results in a trickledown effect to other parts of the market‭. ‬“It reassures collectors who participate in the higher medium tier and even the lower price threshold that there’s plenty of capital in the art market‭, ‬and there is liquidity and depth of trading‭,‬”‭ ‬said Cappellazzo‭. ‬

The high-profile sales also lure more entrants off the sidelines for pieces with estimated medium price points between‭ $‬1.5‭ ‬million and‭ $‬3‭ ‬million‭. ‬“That’s what we’ve seen in a very healthy way in the last six months‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬

The spring 2026‭ ‬season continued to see record-setting sales‭. ‬Constantin Brâncuși’s bust Danaïde‭, ‬from the collection of the late US publishing magnate S.I‭. ‬Newhouse‭, ‬fetched a record‭ $‬107.6‭ ‬million at Christie’s in New York in May‭. ‬Another work from the Newhouse collection‭, ‬Jackson Pollack’s‭ ‬Number 7A‭ ‬1948‭, ‬sold for a record‭ $‬181.2‭ ‬million at Christie’s‭, ‬well above the artist’s prior auction record of‭ $‬61.2‭ ‬million‭. ‬

By spring‭, ‬there was a sense of apprehension going into the auction season in London and New York because of uncertainty about the economy and the impact of the Iran war‭. ‬

But the auctions went very well‭. ‬“We had that‭ ‬‘aha’‭ ‬sigh of relief in a wonderful way when the results came in because London was one of the strongest marquee weeks of art sales that we had‭. ‬It was up 50‭ ‬per cent from last year‭,‬”‭ ‬said Meagan Kelly Horsman‭, ‬Christie’s managing director of UAE‭ ‬and director‭, ‬president EMEA’s Office‭. ‬

Younger buyers emerge‭ ‬

Horsman said the art market is evolving‭, ‬and clients are starting earlier to manage collections‭. ‬A younger cohort is buying‭, ‬and‭ ‬nowhere is that more apparent than in the UAE‭, ‬where 44‭ ‬per cent of Christie’s clients are millennials or younger‭, ‬compared to 28‭ ‬per cent for Christie’s globally‭. ‬“What we really see here is young‭, ‬culturally engaged affluent people with a global outlook‭, ‬and their buying trends really reflect that‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬They spend a lot on luxury items‭, ‬“but it’s also impressionism‭. ‬It’s contemporary art‭. ‬It’s also art from Asia‭. ‬I would say our clients here are really collecting interestingly‭ ‬—‭ ‬and are passion-led‭ ‬—‭ ‬and with a sense of fun too‭.‬”

The sales of Middle Eastern artists’‭ ‬works are also strong and are also becoming increasingly popular outside of the region‭, ‬she notes‭. ‬

Dunja Gottweis‭, ‬director of the now 20-year-old annual Art Dubai‭, ‬said there is growing interest in art collecting in the UAE‭, ‬evident in the record 25,000‭ ‬attendees at this year’s fair‭. ‬“We saw exceptional work from long-established regional artists alongside a strong cohort of emerging UAE-based talent‭. ‬Roudhah Al Mazrouei’s new work for example‭, ‬presented by Taymour Grahne Projects‭, ‬sold out within hours of opening alongside strong representations‭ ‬of modern Arab art and international artists introducing their work to the region‭,‬”‭ ‬she told‭ ‬KT LUXE‭.‬

The UAE collector base is growing‭. ‬“Across the UAE‭, ‬we’re seeing deeper engagement from a broadening base of regional and international collectors‭, ‬institutions and foundations‭, ‬and a‭ ‬gallery scene that’s grown more sophisticated and confident with each edition‭,‬”‭ ‬she added‭.‬

Christie’s Horsman said first-time bidders for art in Dubai end up three out of four times placing their next bids in markets like New York‭, ‬London‭, ‬or Hong Kong‭. ‬

In 2025‭, ‬76‭ ‬per cent of global art sales were made in the US‭, ‬UK‭, ‬and China‭, ‬according to the Art Basel‭ & ‬UBS report‭. ‬The US was‭ ‬the leading art market‭, ‬with 44‭ ‬per cent of global sales‭. ‬The UK followed with an 18‭ ‬per cent share‭, ‬while China was third with‭ ‬14‭ ‬per cent‭.‬

Cappellazzo also expects to see more younger buyers emerge‭. ‬His firm advises collectors at all stages of the investing cycle‭. ‬That includes new buyers acquiring their first pieces‭; ‬mid-stage collectors reshaping collections and older collectors working on‭ ‬legacy planning‭. ‬“There’s‭, ‬of course‭, ‬the concept that’s been outlined by many‭ ‬–‭ ‬the great wealth transfer and that will be the inheritance of mainly millennials and some Gen-Xers‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“That will generate both new demand and new supply within the art market as major collections continue to come online‭.‬”

Single owner trend‭ ‬

Increasingly‭, ‬single owner collection sales are becoming an important part of the auction market‭. ‬“The trend is going to continue‭. ‬At the same time‭, ‬the liquidity events from inheritance and self-made wealth in the next five to‭ ‬10‭ ‬years should also create new buyers and fresh capital‭,‬”‭ ‬Cappellazzo said‭.‬

Christie’s recent auction of South Asian art in London came from an unnamed single owner’s collection‭. ‬The‭ ‬“Sublime Shadows”‭ ‬collection included works from Indian artist Ganesh Pyne‭. ‬His painting The Fisherman‭, ‬1979‭, ‬sold for‭ ‬ £3.8‭ ‬million‭, ‬a world auction record for the artist and nearly 10‭ ‬times the high estimate‭. ‬The same auction included some of his‭ ‬works at much lower price points‭. ‬Pyne’s drawing‭, ‬The Rider‭, ‬sold for‭ ‬£4,826‭.‬

Single owner collections can have a special appeal‭. ‬“A single owner‭, ‬a sense of provenance‭, ‬a collector’s eye‭ ‬—‭ ‬it’s not just in art‭. ‬You see it in jewellery and watches‭. ‬People really engage with storytelling and understand and appreciate the‭ ‬joy of collecting and what that can look like‭,‬”‭ ‬Horsman said‭.‬

Starting a collection‭ ‬

Art collecting is not just a passion‭. ‬It has become a much more serious way to allocate investing capital‭. ‬Unlike in the past‭, ‬Cappellazzo said people are less likely to take profits from a buoyant stock market to buy art‭. ‬“They’re looking at their whole portfolio and thinking in a more sophisticated fashion about asset allocation‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭.‬

Only about a third of art sales are public‭, ‬he adds‭. ‬Collectors can learn about the market at auction houses‭, ‬at galleries and fairs‭, ‬like Art Dubai‭, ‬held every spring in the UAE‭. ‬

Collectors who are just starting out also do not need to spend millions of dollars‭.‬

“The entry point can be‭ $‬5,000‭ ‬or‭ $‬10,000‭ ‬if you’re looking at a young emerging artist‭,‬”‭ ‬said Cappellazzo‭, ‬who specialises in 20th century and contemporary art‭. ‬He adds that a historical piece would be more expensive‭, ‬starting at‭ $‬50,000‭ ‬to‭ $‬100,000‭. ‬An example from that range‭, ‬for instance‭, ‬could be a work on paper by an artist such as Willem de Kooning‭.‬

While it can be exciting to find new artists‭, ‬some works may not find ready buyers on resale‭. ‬Horsman said collectors need to do‭ ‬their homework‭. ‬“I immediately ask if I ever had to sell everything‭, ‬could I sell it easily‭? ‬These are important questions to ask when you are looking at how you spend your money and you look after sort of a large group of diversified assets‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭.‬

There’s the risk you may not be able to sell‭. ‬“You might be stuck with it for a long time‭, ‬so you really should enjoy it‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“But if you love it‭, ‬and it adds value to your life and your experience on earth‭, ‬it’s 100‭ ‬per cent worth the money‭.‬”

Ted Kaplan is a New York estate‭, ‬real estate and art law attorney‭, ‬who has worked with art sales for five decades‭. ‬He said collectors need to be careful and not just buy works that are being heavily touted‭. ‬“There are a lot of people who want to invest in up-and-coming artists‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“It’s a very fickle market as to who makes it‭, ‬and who stays at the top of the market‭.‬”‭ ‬

Kaplan said collectors should seek advice and study the artist and piece before they buy‭. ‬Provenance‭, ‬or documented history of ownership‭, ‬is very important‭. ‬Not every work by a famous artist may garner what its owner expects‭. ‬“The impressionists didn’t always have good days‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭.‬

Whether a new or experienced collector‭, ‬there are always risks when buying art‭. ‬A painting may not stand the test of time or the‭ ‬market for it may not be liquid‭. ‬“Everybody just says love what you buy because nobody wants to feel part of a wrong decision that you regret later‭,‬”‭ ‬Horsman said‭. ‬“When I buy a work of art‭, ‬it’s because it stops me in my tracks‭. ‬Maybe it makes me laugh‭. ‬Maybe it makes me reflective‭. ‬Often‭, ‬it makes me laugh‭.‬”‭ ‬