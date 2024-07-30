How a Gen Z artist balances passion with school

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 4:42 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 4:43 PM

Afshan Khan has been painting since a very young age. Her interest in art deepened at the age of 9, when she would often visualise the events that happened in the books which she read.

The artist looks back, reminiscing how her younger self got into art, and says, in a chat with City Times, "As a kid, I used to look outside the car window and observe various patterns. The marvellous architecture on the buildings and mosques of UAE intrigued me. This led me to do more of historical and architectural paintings."

And her parents, recognising their daughter's talent, encouraged her to hone it even further.

Now, at 15, Afshan stands as a self-taught artist known for detailed paintings. Through her diverse body of artwork, which includes sustainable art, she aims to create a positive social impact on society.

She has won multiple awards, met the Ruler of Sharjah, exhibited internationally, participated in more than 25 art exhibitions globally, won nine inter-school art competitions including UNICEF-MENA Blue Dot for Cop28 and also holds the position of General Secretary India Department in UNESCO International Art Action. At 15, these achievements are quite commendable.

As a Gen Z, Afshan is also keen on upping her social media game, continuously sharing her artwork on social media platforms.

We further delve into the life of Afshan Khan and learn what art means to her, the influence of social media platforms in her life as an artist, and how a Gen Z manages their passion with their duty towards academics and school life. Excerpts from the interview:

What is art to you? Tell us how different emotions and experiences shape your artwork, and how you translate feelings into visual art.

To me, art is self expression. I draw and paint the way I feel like. Art is a window that opens to stories and traditions. I recently watched the movie Titanic and it was filled with myriad sentiments. I immediately grabbed a canvas and painted the scene where Jack and Rose are together in the ocean to express the feeling of undying love and sacrifice. I named that painting ‘Eternal love’. Similarly, I made another painting labelled ‘Climate Change’ to create an impact by stressing on how humans are responsible for climate change. I have always believed that art is a way to capture unexpressed feelings and emotions. So that’s what I like to do; I paint things since it enables me to be insanely expressive in my own manner.

'Eternal Love' by Afshan Khan

'Climate Change' by Afshan Khan

How do you incorporate modern trends into your artwork? Do current events, pop culture, and trends impact your art style and themes?

Modern trends have a heavy influence on art. I like to stay updated about what’s going on in the world so that my artwork can keep up with contemporary society. I challenge myself to explore different art mediums and tools. I paint about social issues going around in the world. I always participate in the many art challenges and trends that circulate around through social media platforms. It’s necessary for us artists to keep up with modern trends and pop culture since art is seen as a way to create impact and result.