Hindi adaptation of cult-classic '12 Angry Men' comes to Dubai stage with 'Baarah'

Dubai's theatre lovers can look forward to an intense courtroom drama as Baarah, a Hindi adaptation of Reginald Rose's award-winning classic 12 Angry Men, takes the stage at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, from June 26 to 28.

Presented by H72 Productions and adapted and directed by Gautam Goenka, the production marks the first time the classic is being staged in Hindi at the venue.

Performed in Hindi with English subtitles, the play aims to make the timeless story accessible to both Hindi-speaking audiences and theatre-goers from diverse backgrounds.

The story follows 12 jurors tasked with deciding the fate of a young man accused of murder. What appears to be an open-and-shut case gradually unfolds into a gripping examination of prejudice, morality and justice, as each juror confronts their own assumptions while debating a life-changing verdict.

Known for its enduring relevance, 12 Angry Men has been reimagined for contemporary audiences while retaining the emotional and ethical complexity that has made it a theatrical classic for decades.

Goenka, co-founder and artistic director of The Junction, has long been a driving force behind Dubai's community theatre movement. With Baarah, he continues his commitment to bringing thought-provoking, multilingual productions to local audiences.

Baarah runs daily from June 26 to 28 at 7:30pm. Tickets are priced at Dh120.