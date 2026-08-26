From Ramallah to Dubai: How Palestinian art is finding new collectors

At first glance‭, ‬Mohammed Joha’s art appears abstract‭. ‬There are patches of blue‭, ‬pink and green against grey‭, ‬with pieces of fabric‭, ‬paper and cardboard stitched and layered across the canvas‭. ‬Look closer and the materials start to tell their own story‭. ‬Some were salvaged‭. ‬Others came‭ ‬from Joha’s own clothes‭.‬

The artist‭, ‬who was born in Gaza and has lived in Europe for more than two decades‭, ‬calls the series‭ ‬Houselessness‭. ‬A part of Joha’s story is his retelling of how his home in Gaza was destroyed in war‭, ‬burying more than 500‭ ‬of his paintings beneath the rubble‭. ‬That loss runs through his work‭. ‬The torn fabric‭, ‬exposed seams‭, ‬and various scraps of material stitched together with flashes‭ ‬of colour‭.‬

Joha is among a growing number of Palestinian artists whose work is reaching collectors far beyond where his story originated‭. ‬At Zawyeh Gallery in Dubai‭, ‬where Joha showcases his art‭, ‬founder Ziad Anani says that shift is showing up not just in who comes‭ ‬through the door‭, ‬but who is actually buying‭.‬

Zawyeh started in Ramallah in 2013‭, ‬with an explicit focus on Palestinian artists‭, ‬before the art gallery’s business eventually expanded to Dubai in 2020‭. ‬Today‭, ‬the gallery operates between two very different places‭: ‬a modest three-storey space in Ramallah and an outpost in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue‭, ‬one of the Gulf’s best-known contemporary art districts‭.‬

More than half of Zawyeh’s clients are Palestinians living abroad‭, ‬spread across the UAE‭, ‬the US‭, ‬the UK and Europe‭, ‬Anani explained‭. ‬But Dubai has put the gallery in front of a different audience‭. ‬Emiratis and international collectors from places like Russia‭, ‬Singapore and Thailand also walk through its doors‭. ‬Some arrive already knowing the artists they want to see‭. ‬Others know very little about Palestinian art before they enter‭.‬

“They come to the gallery‭, ‬they see something they like‭, ‬they ask about the price‭, ‬and they buy it‭,‬”‭ ‬Anani said‭. ‬“Our job is how to deal with this collector‭, ‬how to introduce Palestinian art in a more informed way and ensure they learn more about what they’re collecting‭.‬”

That reach is also striking back in Ramallah‭. ‬Anani estimates that roughly 90‭ ‬per cent of sales from Zawyeh’s Ramallah exhibitions now go to buyers outside of Palestine‭. ‬Some collectors purchase works online without ever seeing them in‭ ‬person‭, ‬encountering the piece for the first time when it arrives at their home thousands of miles away‭.‬

For Anani‭, ‬the path to the art world started much closer to home‭. ‬His father‭, ‬Nabil Anani‭, ‬is one of Palestine’s most prominent artists‭, ‬known for his paintings of Palestinian villages‭, ‬landscapes‭, ‬and everyday life‭. ‬Ziad grew up around that work‭, ‬but when he decided to build something of his own‭, ‬he didn’t begin with white gallery walls or a permanent address‭. ‬He started in people’s homes‭.‬

Anani explained that he would take over a house‭, ‬hang Palestinian art on its walls and invite people inside‭. ‬One early exhibition brought together 13‭ ‬artists under a single roof‭. ‬The exhibitions were meant to move from one house to another‭, ‬across Ramallah‭ ‬and eventually beyond it‭.‬

That was the idea behind the name‭. ‬Zawyeh means‭ ‬“corner”‭ ‬in Arabic‭. ‬Anani imagined the project moving from one corner to another‭, ‬finding new walls for Palestinian artists to showcase‭ ‬and new crowds of people to stand in front of them‭.‬

Eventually‭, ‬Zawyeh found a permanent corner of its own‭. ‬What began as exhibitions inside close circles now had a fixed address‭, ‬but the idea of taking Palestinian art beyond those walls remained‭. ‬And as the gallery grew‭, ‬Anani’s job changed with it‭. ‬He began learning what collectors already owned‭, ‬which artists were missing from their portfolios‭, ‬and what might be worth waiting for‭. ‬Sometimes that means telling someone not to buy anything at all‭, ‬to wait because an artist has better work coming‭, ‬Anani explained‭.‬

Zawyeh’s expansion has also come at a time when more money‭, ‬galleries‭, ‬and collectors are moving through the Gulf‭. ‬Globally‭, ‬galleries‭ ‬and dealers generated an estimated‭ $‬34.8‭ ‬billion in sales in 2025‭, ‬according to the latest Art Basel and UBS Art Market Report‭. ‬The report does not break out the UAE individually‭, ‬but the country has spent years investing in art and culture‭, ‬building up its museums‭, ‬galleries‭, ‬art fairs‭, ‬and creative districts‭.‬

In Alserkal‭, ‬at Zawyeh‭, ‬that market can mean a‭ $‬500‭ ‬painting hanging is not far from one priced well into six figures‭. ‬While Anani says an original work by a younger artist can start at around‭ $‬400‭ ‬or‭ $‬500‭, ‬work by renowned and established artists like Suleiman Mansour can reach around‭ $‬150,000‭.‬

“Right now I have a work by Samia Halaby at the Dubai gallery priced at more than‭ $‬150,000‭,‬”‭ ‬says Anani‭. ‬He also recalls Zawyeh showing unique works at Art Dubai priced at the highest end of the spectrum between‭ $‬280,000‭ ‬and‭ $‬360,000‭.‬

Despite the prices‭, ‬for some artists‭, ‬finding the buyer isn’t the problem‭. ‬“Sometimes‭, ‬demand for an artist’s work is higher than the supply‭,‬”‭ ‬Anani said‭. ‬When that happens‭, ‬a collector may have to wait for the artist to produce something new‭.‬

Palestinian art‭, ‬Anani believes‭, ‬was already finding an international market long before October 2023‭. ‬Zawyeh had been selling work abroad for years‭, ‬and Palestinian artists had long exhibited outside Palestine‭. ‬“People started asking specifically about artists from Gaza‭. ‬Who are the artists from Gaza‭? ‬Their situation must be terrible‭. ‬We‭ ‬want to support them‭,‬”‭ ‬Anani said‭.‬

That wider interest is reaching artists whose work looks very different from one another‭.‬

Bashar Khalaf has been making and exhibiting art in Palestine for more than a decade‭. ‬His latest project‭, ‬The Field of Dreams‭, ‬is his third solo exhibition and is expected to open at Zawyeh’s Dubai gallery this September‭. ‬The work was first shown at the A.M‭. ‬Qattan Foundation in Ramallah‭.‬

Ramallah is at the centre of Khalaf’s work‭. ‬He has spent roughly 35‭ ‬years in the city‭, ‬watching its buildings rise‭, ‬its streets change‭, ‬and its physical footprint expand‭. ‬He uses those changes to look at something much bigger than the city itself‭, ‬he explained‭, ‬which includes what has happened to Palestinian life politically‭, ‬socially‭, ‬and economically over time‭. ‬“The identity of place has always been something of an obsession for me‭,‬”‭ ‬Khalaf said‭.‬

That characterisation is evident in his exhibition‭. ‬Steel appears again and again‭, ‬tangled and piled into structures that can look like something being built in one moment and something closing in the next‭. ‬Construction and destruction sit alongside one another‭. ‬So do ideas of protection and confinement‭.‬

“Generally speaking‭, ‬there are several things I explore in my artistic practice that consistently interest me‭. ‬One of the most important is the relationship between individual and collective identity‭ ‬—‭ ‬between the person and the group‭,‬”‭ ‬Khalaf said‭.‬

That approach has also shaped how Khalaf thinks about the audience for his work‭. ‬He says he does not begin a piece thinking about whether a gallery will show it or whether a collector will eventually buy it‭. ‬“When I work on art‭, ‬I don’t think about galleries‭. ‬I don’t think about people or collectors‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭.‬

Khalaf says he believes the audience for Palestinian art has grown well beyond Palestine‭. ‬He has shown work in Brussels‭, ‬Malmö‭, ‬Stockholm‭, ‬Italy and Algeria‭, ‬and says international interest has existed for some time‭.‬

For Anani‭, ‬the growing interest in Palestinian art is part of a much broader change that was already underway‭. ‬But Anani says there isn’t one typical collector of Palestinian art‭.‬

A significant share of Zawyeh’s buyers are Palestinians living abroad‭, ‬spread across the UAE to the US‭, ‬UK‭, ‬France‭, ‬Germany‭, ‬and Austria‭. ‬Anani says the US is‭ ‬an especially large market‭, ‬while the gallery has also built a growing network of collectors in Jordan‭. ‬Some of those buyers have never been to Palestine‭, ‬Anani explained‭. ‬They find Zawyeh online‭, ‬at exhibitions or through word of mouth‭, ‬sometimes after seeing a Palestinian artwork hanging in someone else’s home‭.‬

A collector doesn’t necessarily have to understand every reference to Palestine‭, ‬Anani explained‭, ‬or even immediately recognise the work as Palestinian to want it‭. ‬Some are drawn to recognisable landscapes‭, ‬embroidery‭, ‬political imagery or familiar symbols‭. ‬Others respond to work that is more abstract or conceptual‭, ‬where Palestine sits somewhere beneath the surface‭. ‬“It’s not always necessary for the art to be clearly‭, ‬very visually Palestine‭,‬”‭ ‬Anani said‭. ‬“Sometimes‭, ‬there are undertones‭; ‬sometimes‭, ‬the meaning is hidden‭.‬”

But whatever the subject‭, ‬Anani says the work still has to stand on its own‭. ‬It can be abstract‭, ‬conceptual or difficult to immediately read‭, ‬but‭ ‬“visually it has to be beautiful‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬The quality of the work and the materials really matter‭.‬

But Khalaf says Palestinian artists can also run up against expectations about what their work is supposed to look like‭. ‬“Certain people have a specific image in their minds of what Palestinian art is supposed to look like or how it is supposed to be‭ ‬presented‭,‬”‭ ‬Khalaf said‭. ‬He is careful not to reject the visual language that came before him‭. ‬“Iconic Palestinian art and its symbols are excellent‭, ‬beautiful and extremely important‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬But those works‭, ‬he argues‭, ‬also reflected the lives of the artists making them and the political and social realities‭ ‬of their time‭.‬

“We are living in a somewhat different period now‭,‬”‭ ‬Khalaf said‭. ‬“Politics and society have also changed and that is reflected in me too‭. ‬What do I want to say through my art‭?‬”

Reham Shaheen’s work offers a different example of how wide that visual language can be‭. ‬Born in Gaza and based in Dubai for more than two decades‭, ‬Shaheen has spent years painting and showing her work in the UAE‭.‬

Dubai‭, ‬she says‭, ‬has become home‭. ‬“My work is being created here‭, ‬my life is here‭, ‬and in many ways‭, ‬my art has grown here too‭,‬”‭ ‬Shaheen said‭. ‬But Palestine occupies a different kind of space‭. ‬“It lives inside my heart‭. ‬There is definitely nostalgia‭, ‬and there is a part of me that will always belong there‭.‬”

That distance shows up in the work in small‭, ‬sometimes unexpected‭, ‬ways‭. ‬Shaheen grew up in Deir al-Balah in Gaza‭, ‬where she remembers the sea‭, ‬palm trees‭, ‬family‭, ‬books and the radio as fixtures of her childhood‭. ‬She says there were fewer distractions then‭, ‬which gave her imagination more room‭. ‬Decades later‭, ‬those memories still surface in her paintings‭: ‬waves‭, ‬horses‭, ‬palm trees‭, ‬orange trees and‭, ‬again and again‭, ‬blue‭.‬

Shaheen believes what connects the art to viewers and buyers is bigger than nationality‭. ‬Her Palestinian and Arab identity‭, ‬she‭ ‬says‭, ‬remains inseparable from the work‭, ‬particularly in the Arabic words and ideas she translates visually onto her canvases‭. ‬But she still wants the painting to reach the viewer before the biography does‭.‬

“The fact that I’m Palestinian‭, ‬that I’m Arab‭, ‬and that I’m deeply proud of that identity is certainly part of who I am as an artist‭ ‬—‭ ‬but ultimately‭, ‬I hope people connect with the feeling in the artwork first‭,‬”‭ ‬Shaheen said‭. ‬“Maybe that’s the beautiful thing about art‭: ‬it can carry where you come from without needing to explain it‭.‬”

Still‭, ‬Shaheen says greater visibility has not necessarily translated into more opportunities for Palestinian artists‭. ‬“I think we are seeing more visibility and awareness than actual opportunities‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬What is missing‭, ‬in many cases‭, ‬is the space and support for artists to make the work‭, ‬she explained‭. ‬“Give artists the chance to create‭, ‬and I believe you’ll be amazed at what can come out of the ashes‭,‬”‭ ‬Shaheen said‭.‬

Anani believes galleries like his have a role in creating those chances‭. ‬Zawyeh's location in Dubai is part of that‭. ‬“Our presence in Alserkal Avenue puts us in a very important geographic location for art‭, ‬not only in Dubai or the UAE‭, ‬but in the Middle East‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬He says he has watched the footprint of Palestinian art stretch further and points to the growing number of galleries‭ ‬in the UAE representing Palestinian artists‭, ‬but says the same thing is happening elsewhere too‭.‬

One recent example‭, ‬he says‭, ‬was London’s P21‭ ‬gallery’s exhibition of Bashar Alhroub‭. ‬Anani also points to Palestinian artists appearing in Venice during the Biennale‭, ‬including artists represented by Zawyeh such as Mohammed Joha and Vera Tamari‭.‬

For a gallery that began by hanging Palestinian art on the walls of people's homes in Ramallah‭, ‬the distance the work is now travelling is hard to miss‭. ‬“I see Palestinian art expanding quickly‭,‬”‭ ‬Anani said‭. ‬“I see stronger representation of Palestinian artists through galleries in the UAE‭.‬”

But Anani does not see greater visibility as the end point‭. ‬Galleries can bring the work to new buyers‭, ‬but he believes the next‭ ‬stage requires Palestinian artists to have a deeper presence in the institutions that shape the international art world‭.‬

“I think Palestinian art needs to be discovered more through institutions‭, ‬museums‭, ‬collectors and major art events‭,‬”‭ ‬Anani said‭.‬