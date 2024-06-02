Dubai students aspire to make art more inclusive

From left: Akshaj Harihar, Jaiditya Malik, Zahaan Anand and Dev Vohra.

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 4:25 PM

Spearheaded by four Dubai-based students, the recently launched ‘Empower-U’ is an initiative dedicated to making art more accessible and more inclusive in a busy global landscape.

What began as a simple attempt to promote the art of a Dubai-based student with special needs has grown into Empower-U, a non-profit initiative dedicated to showcase and market the artistic talents of people of determination worldwide.

After spending their summer vacations with artists of determination, Dubai based high school students Dev Vohra, Zahaan Anand, Akshaj Harihar and Jaiditya Malik decided to gather their resources and create a space to highlight people with determination and their creative talents.

“During my summer internship in the studio of Emirati ‘Black & White’ artist Abdulla Lutfi who’s on the autism spectrum, I got to observe in real time how art is bought and sold for its perceived value. I watched Abdulla find his niche and position his art. What he started as a mean of communication, now features at DXB Airport, Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways, All Saints, Converse and more. He has grown into such an accomplished artist and entrepreneur, and this is the trajectory we wish for all artists,” says co-founder Zahaan Anand.

“I had a similar experience working with Shrishti, and felt it was time for us to get together to work on creating a digital platform that showcases and promotes the creations of individuals with special needs”, says co-found Dev Vohra.

At the heart of Empower-U lies a commitment to foster an environment where individuals with special needs can express themselves freely and proudly through their art, creating a fair stream of revenue for themselves. Recognizing the inherent potential and creativity within this community, the initiative aspires to honour the creativity of these artists and to break down barriers while allowing them to share their unique perspectives with the world. “As word starts to spread, Empower-U is now garnering attention from art galleries, orphanages, and organizations. “Empower-U isn’t just a website showcasing art pieces, it is about the bigger picture of inclusivity and financial empowerment,” co-founder Akshaj Harihar adds. “This is a great platform for people of determination just starting out. But once they are more accomplished like Abdulla, they must be respected and accepted as ‘artists’, not an artist with a disability,” says Gulshan Kavarana, co-founder of Special Families Group, and Mentor and Manager to Lutfi. Jaiditya Malik added: “While initially focused on visual art, we intend to expand our scope to encompass other forms of artistic expression, including sculptures and photography, embracing diverse mediums of creativity. We also plan to extend our reach beyond children to include adults with special needs.”

Through the transformative power of art, Dev, Zahaan, Akshaj and Jaiditya aspire to pave the way for a more inclusive, tolerant and creative society.