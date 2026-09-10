Dubai Opera turns 10: Trevor Noah, Bolshoi Theatre and UAE-first premiere lead new season

For a decade, Dubai Opera has given the city some of its most memorable nights, from soaring arias and spellbinding ballets to sold-out concerts and comedy festivals. Now, as the Downtown Dubai landmark celebrates 10 years at the heart of the city’s cultural scene, it is looking ahead with an ambitious 2026–27 season that brings together some of the biggest names in arts and culture.

The anniversary season opens on September 12 with a special gala featuring internationally acclaimed Egyptian soprano Fatma Said, Maestro Ahmed Farag, the UAE National Orchestra and the Festival Chorus.

From there, the programme expands to different genres and cultures, with Trevor Noah and the Bolshoi Theatre among the international names on the agenda, alongside Arabic music, Russian opera, contemporary dance and tributes spanning Queen to Amy Winehouse.

A 10th anniversary gala with a UAE-first moment

Dubai Opera’s 10th Anniversary Gala will be the centrepiece of the celebrations, bringing together opera and Arab musical classics in a special evening marking a decade of performances at the Downtown Dubai venue.

The night will feature the world premiere of a new orchestral work by Egyptian composer Mohamed Medhat, commissioned for the UAE National Orchestra. The wider programme also includes ‘Celebrating Movement’, featuring Jan Martens’ acclaimed Period Piece, performed by Kaine Ward with lighting by Rudy Parra of Lyon Opera Ballet.

“This year, we’re opening the season with the UAE National Orchestra and we’ve commissioned a brand-new piece that brings together symphonic music with Arabic instruments," Lara Ewing, Head of Dubai Opera, tells Khaleej Times. “It’s just a really beautiful piece and we’re super excited to have the world premiere for it.”

The gala, she adds, is a snapshot of what the full season is about. “We have a blend of different cultures. It reflects our season as a whole.”

From Mozart ballet to Queen’s biggest hits

The anniversary season officially begins with the Ukrainian National Ballet’s adaptation of The Marriage of Figaro, running from September 17 to 19. The production arrives as the world marks 270 years since Mozart’s birth, transforming the composer’s beloved comic opera into a ballet filled with lavish costumes and theatrical flair.

October then brings a lively mix of nostalgia and comedy. Queen fans can catch God Save The Queen on October 5, with the acclaimed tribute band making its Dubai debut after more than 1,000 performances worldwide. Led by Pablo Padín, the concert will revisit favourites including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You and Somebody to Love.

The same month also sees Lebanese singer and actress Marilyne Naaman take to the stage on October 6, followed by The Amy Winehouse Band on October 8.

Comedy also gets a major moment, with Dubai Comedy Festival returning for its seventh edition from October 9 to 18. The citywide event will bring together international, regional and local comics across multiple languages and venues.

Meanwhile, Mohandis Al Thouq Al Aam runs from October 9 to 10, following a young couple navigating the funny, unpredictable moments of expecting their first child.

Other October highlights include Gipsy Kings Symphonic on October 22, led by André Reyes, and TITIZÉ – A Venetian Dream from Compagnia Finzi Pasca, running from October 29 to 31. Expect acrobatics, physical theatre, clowning, live music and the dreamlike beauty of Venice brought to life by 10 performers.

Trevor Noah, Bolshoi Theatre and major global names

November will see British singer, pianist and composer Benjamin Clementine perform on November 1, followed by Ministry of Sound Classical on November 7, which is a upbeat orchestral take on club favourites, conducted by David Mahoney.

Trevor Noah returns to Dubai Opera, following sold-out UAE arena appearances. The Emmy Award-winning comedian and former host of The Daily Show will bring his storytelling edge and stand-up to a more intimate setting, with two exclusive performances scheduled for November 25 and 26.

On November 27, Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji and acclaimed trumpeter-composer Ibrahim Maalouf will unite for À La Française, a one-night concert inspired by French musical heritage.

December, meanwhile, will bring one of the season’s biggest cultural moments: the Bolshoi Theatre’s first official UAE tour, co-presented by Dubai Opera and Art Seasons.

The legendary company will stage Rimsky-Korsakov’s The Tsar’s Bride on December 2, followed by a symphonic concert by the Bolshoi Theatre Orchestra on December 3.

From December 4 to 6, audiences can see the company’s celebrated The Nutcracker, choreographed by Yuri Grigorovich and performed by principal dancers and orchestra.

Also on the December line-up are pianist and composer Guy Manoukian, returning for his 10th Dubai Opera performance on December 11 after nine sold-out shows at the venue; world-renowned pianist Denis Matsuev on December 16; and Gulf theatre production Abracadabra on December 18 and 19.

A season built for Dubai’s diverse audience

For Ewing, the scale and variety of the programme is central to what Dubai Opera has become over the past decade. “The ability to have such diverse programming is probably one of the big highlights,” she says of how the venue has evolved since opening its doors in 2016.

The 2026–27 season reflects Dubai’s own mix of communities and cultural tastes, oscillating between Arabic and Western repertoire, mainstream music, classical performance and newer theatrical forms. “We really want to appeal to the diverse range of people who are here,” Ewing says. “We’re here for the residents of Dubai predominantly and that’s who our key visitors are.”

That philosophy is particularly clear in the anniversary gala, which is a mix of classic Western opera to much-loved Arab songs and contemporary dance. It is designed, Ewing says, as “a soft way of exposing people to different genres and art forms”.

What’s still to come

The first part of 2027 keeps the momentum going, with viral pianist and composer Tony Ann performing on January 10. Ann has built a massive online following through his emotive contemporary piano compositions, with more than one billion views and 300 million streams.

From January 14 to 17, Swan Lake on Ice will reimagine Tchaikovsky’s classic through figure skating and aerial artistry. The production features 24 elite skaters from the Imperial Ice Stars.

Then, on January 24, Dubai Opera welcomes the Buena Vista All Stars for Una Noche En La Habana, promising a warm, nostalgic journey through Afro-Cuban music.

As Dubai Opera enters its second decade, Ewing says the venue has moved far beyond its early days as a new addition to Downtown Dubai’s cultural map. “We’ve built solid roots here,” she says. “People know Dubai Opera, they know it’s high quality, they know they’re going to have a great experience.”