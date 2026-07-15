Dubai photographer honours Sheikh Mohammed's 77th birthday with handcrafted figurine

When it comes to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, it's no surprise the city does birthdays differently. As the Ruler turned 77 on July 15, tributes have been pouring in from Emiratis and expats alike who speak of the Ruler with a sense of proximity that feels almost familial.

Unique to the city is a shared feeling that its visionary leader is not a distant figurehead but a constant presence woven into daily life, in the way Dubai functions, the way it dreams and the way it keeps "Dubai-ing it", constantly raising the bar.

It’s in that spirit that Dubai‑based photographer and filmmaker Rohit Sulakhe decided to mark Sheikh Mohammed’s 77th birthday not with a photograph, but with a handcrafted figurine, a three‑dimensional 'thank you' note to the man and the place that changed his life.

Why this tribute?

The seed for the handcrafted figurine was planted a year ago, in July 2025, when Rohit was sitting with a friend, driven by an intense desire to push his creative boundaries beyond the camera. Together, they founded Who's That DXB, an artistic venture centred around human stories and personalised memorabilia.

The idea came when Rohit saw a small, detailed miniature of Steve Jobs in a shop window, which he spent five minutes staring at, utterly fascinated.

"I realised if someone gifts me this, I would love it," he recalls. "Since photo frames are the only thing people think of while decorating their house, I thought this would be such an interesting keepsake. But I didn't want to do it in a basic way. Dubai really engrains this feeling in you, that do it right or don't do it at all... as people now say, 'Dubai it.'"

Bringing the vision to life

From there, Rohit set his sights on creating a tribute to the man who built the very stage he was standing on. To execute the vision, he spent seven months handpicking a specialised team, ultimately partnering with digital sculptor William and artisan painter Cao.

"First, we select the best photo reference from which the figurine will be created, the definitive photo," Rohit explains, detailing the workflow. "We have to make sure we have all the angles of the person because, to design a 3D model, it's important to have multi-angle reference photos that accurately match the person."

Rohit settled on an iconic portrait of Sheikh Mohammed in a striking blue kandura. "The blue colour pops so well with the ghutra and the black agal. I like the way he holds the cane and walks. To that, I just added a UAE flag badge, which gave it more colour."

The reference images were then transformed into a high-fidelity digital sculpture, attempting to map every crease, facial line and proportion. "Once we finalised the photos, the high-resolution digital model was sent for printing." From there, artisan painter Cao hand-painted each element before the individual pieces were assembled and presented in a premium box.

A thank you cast in three dimensions

For Rohit, having the completed figurine sitting on his desk has been a daily reminder of his gratitude to the city he now calls home. "I waited for his birthday so I could share this with everyone and genuinely thank the UAE and its leadership. This figurine sits above my table and every time I look at it, I feel so happy that I could do something for him."

On a personal level, Rohit says the tribute is rooted in a daily appreciation of how Sheikh Mohammed's leadership manifests in the world around him. "Whenever I walk on the roads, through the metro stations, in a park or along the beach, I often find myself wondering, 'If I were responsible for taking care of people and making their lives easier, what would I do?' Then I look around and realise it's already been done," he adds. "Whether it's the roads, a minor repair, documentation or any public service, everything is so systematic and so efficient."

This effortless care and consideration is also what creates a rare emotional loop between the city's residents and its leadership. "The leadership takes such good care of us and hence we feel like giving back and standing up for them. Every time someone from my family is planning a trip somewhere else, I try to convince them to come here and see this place, as it changes the way you think and see the world."

What brought him to Dubai

While Dubai is now Rohit's creative sanctuary, his relocation in 2024 was entirely organic, sparked by family ties and spontaneous artistic instinct. Originally visiting the Emirate simply to spend quality time with his niece and nephew, Rohit began experimenting with local collaborations.

"I never thought I'd shift from India to Dubai," he admits. "But I worked with a few people initially and I got so much appreciation for I did. I met so many nationalities here and, to be honest, after the shoot was done I used to learn so much from the people. I realised this is the exposure I wanted for my work."

Even after returning to Ganeshpuri, a small village near Mumbai where he grew up, the gravitational pull of Dubai remained. His inbox was soon filled with messages asking when he would be back in the UAE for new projects. Realising he had built a growing demand for his work, Rohit officially made the move.

Today, the city's thriving creative economy has afforded him what he calls "artistic luxury". "My profession pays me well enough that I can afford to spend time at home, exploring creative pursuits beyond photography. And that's all thanks to a city like this, which made it possible."

Ultimately, Rohit also views Dubai as an indispensable rite of passage for any modern creative. "Just like me, I feel every artist, be it in any field, should come and experience the kind of exposure this place gives you and you will never want to leave."