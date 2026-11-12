DIFC Art Nights returns to Dubai with over 600 artworks and live performances

DIFC Art Nights is returning to Dubai for its 22nd edition, bringing together more than 600 artworks, live performances and interactive activities at Gate Village from November 12 to 15.

The four-day event will feature a mix of Emirati and international artists, with exhibitions, workshops and installations exploring everything from local heritage to modern technology.

One of this year's highlights is Brazilian pop artist Romero Britto, known for his colourful artwork and bold patterns. The artist will make his first appearance at DIFC Art Nights, with a special showcase of his work.

For the first time, the event will also extend beyond Gate Village, with artworks projected onto the Gate Building. The opening projection will highlight the International Symposium on Electronic Art (ISEA2026), followed by a display featuring Britto's artwork.

Visitors can also explore a dedicated Emirati heritage corner, developed by Seed's Creativity Studio in collaboration with Dubai Culture, featuring three interactive installations combining traditional elements with art and technology.

Emirati artist Alia Bent Sultan will present Strong Future Depends on Strong Roots, an exhibition exploring the importance of preserving traditions and passing knowledge between generations.

Meanwhile, Kira Melnikova's The Geometry Between Us will explore collective memory and Dubai's changing cultural landscape.

Arabic calligraphy will also be part of the programme, with Emirati artist Mohammad Al Tamimi performing Roots & Ambition, inspired by the words and vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Those interested in creating their own artwork can join workshops by thejamjar, covering abstract art, printmaking and calligraphy.

The event will also feature live music, including a performance by Emirati cellist Elham Al Marzooqi on November 12, followed by regional musicians Cynthia Khabsa, Ward Ahmed and Khalil Morad.

A panel discussion titled ISEA2026 is in Dubai will take place on November 12 from 8pm to 9pm, exploring how art, science and technology come together.

Organised in partnership with Dubai Culture, the event will run daily from 5pm to 10pm at DIFC Gate Village.

Admission is free, with visitors able to reach the venue through Financial Centre Metro Station, located a short walk away.