Christie's reveals new highlights ahead of first Abu Dhabi fine art auction

A painting capturing the bustling social life of an Iraqi coffeehouse, a rare portrait of an Egyptian princess and an abstract masterpiece inspired by Baghdad's skyline are among the latest works announced for Christie's first fine art auction in Abu Dhabi.

The international auction house has unveiled seven additional highlights ahead of MAWASIM: 20 Years of Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art, which will take place at The Abu Dhabi EDITION on November 1.

Bringing together 70 works spanning nine decades, the auction will celebrate the artistic heritage of the Middle East and North Africa, featuring some of the region's most influential modern and contemporary artists.

Among the newly announced works is Iraqi artist Faisel Laibi Sahi's Baghdad Café (The Coffee Shop), painted in 2016 and estimated to fetch between $400,000 and $600,000 (approximately Dh1.47 million to Dh2.2 million).

The large-scale painting brings an Iraqi coffeehouse to life, with scholars, merchants, workers and storytellers sharing a busy space. Drawing inspiration from Persian and Mughal miniature paintings, the work offers a glimpse into Iraq's rich social and cultural history.

Another highlight is Turkish-Jordanian artist Fahrelnissa Zeid's Composition (1948–1949), estimated at $500,000 to $700,000 (Dh1.84 million to Dh2.57 million). Known for her vibrant geometric abstractions, Zeid drew inspiration from aerial views of Baghdad, Islamic architecture and Byzantine mosaics.

A particularly significant addition is Egyptian artist Mahmoud Saïd's Portrait of Princess Fadia, painted in 1952, just months before the Egyptian Revolution that brought an end to the country's monarchy. The portrait, depicting King Farouk's youngest daughter, carries an estimate of $400,000 to $600,000.

Other newly revealed works include Mohammed Chabâa's Untitled (1965), Ayman Baalbaki's Babylon Tower (2012), Ali Banisadr's Homo Deus (2018) and Saliba Douaihy's Paysage (1980s).

The auction also marks a significant milestone for Christie's, celebrating 20 years since its first sale in the UAE in 2006.

Marie-Claire Thijsen, Head of Sale and Specialist at Christie's UK and UAE, said the auction honours the pioneering modernists who shaped the region's artistic history while highlighting contemporary talent.

The name MAWASIM, meaning 'seasons' in Arabic, reflects this connection between the region's artistic past and its evolving creative landscape.

Before the auction, the works will be displayed in London from October 8 to 14, followed by a pre-sale exhibition at The Abu Dhabi EDITION from October 28 to November 1.

The live auction will begin at 5pm on November 1.