Art Dubai at 20: How the fair grew alongside Dubai’s cultural rise

Two decades ago, Art Dubai launched in a city that was still finding its cultural footing. Today, as the fair marks its 20th edition at Madinat Jumeirah, it’s hard to separate the story of Art Dubai from that of the city itself. Both have grown rapidly, onto the global stage.

“We are twins in a way, Art Dubai and Dubai,” Benedetta Ghione, Executive Director of Art Dubai Group, tells Khaleej Times.

It’s a comparison that holds up. What began as a relatively small annual fair is now a key fixture on the international art calendar, mirroring Dubai’s own evolution into a cultural hub that attracts artists, galleries and collectors from around the world.

This year’s edition, which opened for a special preview on May 14 and runs until May 17, comes with a slightly different backdrop. Put together amidst regional uncertainty, the fair has been adapted in its format, but not in spirit. More than 50 presentations bring together a mix of international, regional and local galleries, maintaining the balance Art Dubai has built over the years.

“You know, in a way, actually, the normal split of 60 per cent international and regional and 40 per cent local remains,” Ghione explains. “There are a number of participating international galleries that decided to go ahead with the fair and committed to it. But of course, we also had huge support from our local galleries.”

That local support is especially visible this year and for Dubai residents, there’s an added incentive to experience it firsthand. The fair is free to attend, supported by Dubai Culture, making it one of the most accessible editions to date.

For many, that accessibility is what sets Art Dubai apart. “When you think back 20 years, that opportunity of seeing hundreds if not thousands of artworks from all over the world under one roof is something that is really special and unique,” says Ghione. “Art Dubai over time has played that role of being more than an art fair. It has been a platform for education, for discovery and for supporting artists and talent.”

That role has extended beyond the fair itself. Initiatives like the Dubai Collection, now in its fifth year with over 1,400 works, point to a broader, year-round cultural ecosystem that has developed alongside it.

But the bigger shift can be seen in the artistic fabric of the city itself. From a handful of galleries in the early 2000s to more than 40 today, Dubai’s art scene has expanded significantly. Auction houses have set up regional bases here and the city has positioned itself as a central market for the wider region.

“The art scene in Dubai is spectacular today and is only growing from strength to strength,” says Ghione. “It takes time to build cultural infrastructure that is meaningful and sustainable, and one that actually resonates.”

Walking through this year’s fair, that scale is evident not just in the number of galleries, but in the diversity of voices. Dubai’s multicultural identity continues to shape its art scene, but not at the expense of a distinct voice.

“Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, once described Dubai not as a ‘melting pot’, but as a fruit salad,” she recalls. “You have many different elements that all maintain their individual identity together and in doing so, give Dubai its unique identity.”

That understanding of identity also plays out across sections like Art Dubai Modern and Art Dubai Digital, the latter reflecting the growing intersection of art and technology. “Digital practices are not going to undermine the role of humans in art,” says Ghione, adding that the digital art booths at the fair continue to expand each year. “Digital art is going to complement traditional art.”

It’s a balance that feels particularly relevant as younger audiences increasingly engage with art online. But despite the rise of digital platforms, the pull of experiencing art in person hasn’t faded. “I do believe that people want to see art in person… being able to experience it together with others and to enjoy cultural content in person is never not going to be special,” she adds.

That sentiment is easy to understand at Madinat Jumeirah this week. Even in a more compact format, the fair feels busy and, perhaps most importantly, grounded in the city it calls home. A reminder of just how far both the fair and the city have come, together.