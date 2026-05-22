Arab Cinema Week returns to Dubai’s Cinema Akil with films from 10 Arab countries

Arab Cinema Week returns to Cinema Akil for its fifth edition this June, cementing its place as one of UAE’s foremost cinematic showcases. Running from June 5 to 11 at Alserkal Avenue, the week-long programme brings together a compelling mix of films, voices and conversations that spotlight the evolving language of Arab storytelling.

Now in its milestone fifth year, Arab Cinema Week Volume 5 is presented by Fujifilm Middle East and features a curated selection of nine films representing 10 Arab countries. Spanning fiction, documentary and hybrid forms, this year’s line-up comprises deeply personal narratives exploring themes, such as conflict, identity and belonging, which continue to shape the region’s cinematic voice.

At the heart of this edition is a strong focus on Lebanese cinema. Through works like Lana Daher’s Do You Love Me and Nicolas Khoury’s Souraya, Mon Amour, filmmakers revisit archives and navigate the emotional aftermath of conflict.

Beyond Lebanon, the programme expands its lens to examine intimate human experiences across the Arab world. Jihan K’s My Father and Qaddafi delves into political legacy and personal loss, while Zain Duraie’s Sink captures the fragility of family life under psychological strain.

Sudanese storytelling also takes centre stage this year, with Suzannah Mirghani’s Cotton Queen and the multi-director documentary Khartoum presenting urgent, ground-level perspectives on identity and resistance.

Closing the programme are Hasan Hadi’s The President’s Cake, a surreal tale set in 1990s Iraq and Maryam Touzani’s Calle Malaga, a nuanced exploration of exile, matriarchy and belonging.

True to Cinema Akil’s ethos, Arab Cinema Week extends beyond screenings. Select films will be accompanied by filmmaker Q&As and conversations, creating space for dialogue between audiences and the storytellers behind the work.

Speaking on the milestone edition, Cinema Akil founder Butheina Kazim described the platform as “a living archive of the region’s cinematic voice,” highlighting how it has evolved into a recurring cultural moment for audiences and filmmakers alike.

Tickets for Arab Cinema Week start at Dh60 and are available via Cinema Akil’s website, where the full screening schedule can also be accessed.