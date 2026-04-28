Art Dubai marks 20 years with free entry, special edition at Madinat Jumeirah

Art Dubai is gearing up for a landmark 20th-anniversary edition this May, with a special format that spotlights Dubai’s role as a regional cultural powerhouse while keeping things accessible with free entry for everyone.

This year’s edition will take place at its longtime home, Madinat Jumeirah, from May 15 to 17, with a VIP preview on 14 May. The fair is touted as a 'special edition' that celebrates two decades of Art Dubai with an adapted format.

Visitors can register online for complimentary access to all public days, reflecting the fair’s push to open up the city’s art conversation to wider audiences.

What makes it a 'special edition'

This year marks 20 years of Art Dubai championing artists, galleries and collectors from the UAE and the wider region, and the 2026 edition is designed to look back at its legacy while also looking ahead to what’s next.

The fair will spotlight over 75 presentations from commercial galleries, institutions and cultural partners, with more than 45 gallery booths and roughly 60 per cent of them coming from the region.

Organisers describe the fair as an international platform rather than a conventional art market event, with nearly 20 countries represented and a mix of emerging names, established artists and historical showcases.

Collaborations span entities such as Dubai Culture, Art Jameel, Alserkal Avenue, Sharjah Art Foundation, the Dubai Collection, Barjeel Art Foundation, National Pavilion UAE and the House of Arts, reinforcing the fair’s role as an art connector.

Programme highlights to look out for

Alongside the core gallery sections, the 2026 edition builds on a dense public programme of exhibitions, commissions and cultural talks.

The 20th edition of Art Dubai’s flagship Global Art Forum will bring together artists, writers and thinkers for daily talks around where culture sits “before and after everything”.

An exhibition of modern Arab art from the Barjeel Art Foundation will showcase its highlights, offering visitors a concise overview of regional art histories under one roof.

A performance-led strand, developed with Sharjah Art Foundation, is also set to weave live work into the fair’s daily rhythm rather than confining it to isolated time slots.

Meanwhile, large-scale installations, new commissions and site works will be embedded across Madinat Jumeirah, including pieces by Khalid Al Banna, Hashel Al Lamki, Rashid and Ahmed Bin Shabib, among others.

For visitors, it’s a chance to experience Dubai’s thriving art ecosystem in one place — from museum-grade exhibitions and major commissions to young galleries testing new models — all against the backdrop of Madinat Jumeirah.