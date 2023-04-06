Why Bollywood films about the film industry don't perform well at the box office

A number of films based on the film industry have failed to set the cash registers ringing

By Yasser Usman Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 3:03 PM

The teaser of a new series Jubilee (releasing in April) dropped recently. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, it’s a period drama set in 1940s and examines the journey of three young characters in the film industry and their dreams, passion, ambitions, and relationships. The teaser seems like a homage to the old-world charm of cinema. It is touted as a ‘big ticket show’ for the streaming giant (Prime Video). But guess what’s common in almost all the Hindi films based on the film industry? They have NEVER worked at the box office.

The teaser of a new series Jubilee (releasing in April) dropped recently

Yet, as a journalist, whenever I’ve interviewed many filmmakers, it’s fascinating to know that almost all of them harbour a dream to make a movie about the film industry. Maybe because it is ‘their own story’ of a magical world they dream about and inhabit. Let’s look at some these Bollywood films where the film industry formed the backdrop of the proceedings. A few of these films went on to become ‘critically acclaimed’ but alas, commercial success evaded them.

Top of the charts is of course, Guru Dutt’s semi-autobiographical Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959). A story of a passionate film director who achieved great success through cinema but is now disillusioned by the same passion. It had that hauntingly beautiful song about the fleeting nature of fame — Pal bhar ki khushiyaan hain saari, Bichhde sabhi baari baari. It depicted how anguished the filmmaker is in his personal relationships. Now considered a classic, the film was outrightly rejected by the audience and remained the biggest commercial disaster of Guru Dutt.

I once asked the legendary screenwriter Salim Khan about why films about the film industry never really work. He had replied the show business is about selling beautiful dreams, the perfect hero and heroine, beautiful locations. For the masses they are larger-than-life and lead perfect dreamy lives. The hero always wins in the end. But if you want to show the stars as ordinary mortals who are disturbed and struggling in their lives behind the screen. Why would the audience buy tickets to watch it? You may agree with this comment or not, but the non-success of such films have proved that audience likes to pay for the ‘dreams’ the filmmakers sell, not for the disturbing reality behind those dreams.

Director Sudhir Mishra made the musical Khoya Khoya Chand (2007), recreating the Hindi film industry of the 1950s, usually regarded as the golden era of Bollywood. Using the template of Kaagaz Ke Phool, it depicted a love story between a writer-director (Shiney Ahuja) and a star actress (Soha Ali Khan), but went deeper with layers of internal politics and exploitation of women in the industry. The film bombed. National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar turned his gaze inwards to present an 'inside the industry' account in his most ambitious film Heroine. The film met the same fate despite a top actress (Kareena Kapoor) in superb form. This fictional story about an actress was claimed to be inspired by many real characters but had its own share of cliches. A once successful actress was shown to be problematic, damaged and unstable. Bhandarkar later claimed that people in the film fraternity got very upset with him for showing the shocking insights about manipulations of PR machinery and how the roles of leading ladies are chopped on the demands of the leading men.

There were also films like Asrani’s Chala Murari Hero Banne (1977), Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hun (2003) and Ghoomketu (2020) that followed an almost similar arc of a small-town boy or girl arriving in Mumbai for chasing their big screen dreams. Their fate was similar too, critically-acclaimed but commercially-doomed. Miss Lovely (2012) by Ashim Ahluwalia was a docu-drama style take on the C-grade cinema of the 1980s. It won awards in many film festivals across the globe, but the public was just not interested.

But unlike most of these films about the film industry, which relied on heavy melodrama or shock value to grab attention, the most authentic take on the workings of the film industry came from an insider. Zoya Akhtar’s Luck By Chance (2009) brilliantly pulled skeletons out of Bollywood’s cupboards. It talked about struggles of the newcomers, nepotism, and hypocrisies of the filmwalas. It received fabulous reviews but the jinx continued and this too failed to set the box office on fire. Hardik Mehta’s Kaamyaab (2020) is another gem. It is a satirical ode to the life of the unsung heroes, the character artists of Bollywood. The film wasn’t a hit in theaters, but got a cult following on OTT.

There’s just one film that broke the jinx that a movie about the movies never set the cash registers ringing. Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om, powered by the superstardom of Shah Rukh Khan, went on to become a huge blockbuster. Though not in a realistic zone like Kaagaz Ke Phool or even Luck By Chance, Om Shanti Om was an unabashed tribute to the masala films of the 1970s. However, despite spoofing the crazy elements and idiosyncrasies of Bollywood and its stars, it never compromised on the mainstream essence and the larger-than-life image of the film industry. Its success remains a glorious exception because even Shah Rukh Khan failed when he tried to portray some genuine frailties of stardom in Fan (2016). The film traversed the extremes — from having some truly heartfelt moments of a film star’s insecurity and humiliation to fighting his obsessive fan in an awfully filmy climax. SRK’s remarkable performance in a double role couldn’t save the film.

With the advent of OTT, the pressure of performing at the box office is slightly diminished. It has also resulted in better storytelling, like the recent experimental documentary series Cinema Marte Dum Tak (2023) on the 1990s pulp cinema. Now Motwane’s Jubilee is trying to achieve what ‘movies about the movies’ have historically failed to do. While it can be argued that there will not be a theatre business to compare Jubilee's performance with, the metrics to measure a wholesome entertainer that steals your heart was never ever really developed. Anyhow, we will know!

Yasser is an author and film commentator based in London

wknd@khaleejtimes.com