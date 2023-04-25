UAE: Museum offers free entry to children's exhibition; special tours, activities conducted for mental wellbeing

The facility has a variety of health and wellness offerings like yoga, sound healing, immersive art walks, painting, art masterclasses and more

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 10:59 AM

Museums can help people connect with and appreciate art, which improves their mental health and wellness, noted a top official from Louvre Abu Dhabi.

“Museums have always been a place where you can take a pause, or reflect on your own life through the discovery of artworks and narratives, aesthetics or intellectual engagement, often enabling visitors to view their lives from a new perspective,” Ugo Bertoni, Director for External Affairs, Outreach and Cultural engagement, Louvre Abu Dhabi, told Khaleej Times.

“At Louvre Abu Dhabi, we wanted to take this a step further by developing an offer dedicated to wellbeing and mindfulness. We offer our visitors the opportunity to take part in a ‘mindful art moment’, which is available on our digital platforms. We created guide tours specially curated to address the importance of mindfulness. These initiatives in turn, are complemented by our physical wellbeing activities such as ‘Yoga Under the Dome’ and ‘Kayaking Under the Dome’.”

Bertoni said the museum is exploring ways to support hospital patients in coordination with healthcare groups. “We are in discussions with potential partners from the health sector to see how Louvre Abu Dhabi could be used as a resource and support for patients, either at the hospital by inviting them to use our online content during long treatment sessions or developing adapted visits to the museum. We know that when you take time to look at artworks, it is a special time you take for yourself as it acts as a first step to focus on your own wellbeing.”

Exhibition to explore emotions

Bertoni highlighted the ongoing children’s exhibition allowing them to express and understand their emotions and feelings.

“The Children Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi is a space specifically curated for young visitors with a tailor-made experience for them. It is based on observation of artworks supported by gamification to encourage children to engage with the artworks and to collect points during their visit.”

‘Emotions! – the new art adventure’ is an exhibition spread across three floors of the Children’s Museum. “The exhibition allows children to gain a deeper understanding of the world of feelings. Throughout history, artists across time, cultures, and civilisations, artists have always paid attention to the way they represented emotions in their creations. Whether it’s through a particular face, a specific gesture, to a dedicated colour or shape, the exhibition allows children to explore the universal topic of emotions and the messages they carry in art. As they explore the exhibition at their own pace, children can explore how to identify emotions, understand their cause, and become a master of their own emotions thanks to various activities that engage the body and mind.”

The exhibition runs until the end of this month with free entry for under 18 years old whereas adults need a museum ticket priced at Dh63.

“In summer, Louvre Abu Dhabi will unveil a new children’s museum exhibition dedicated to the Cosmos. The new exhibition will provide an ‘edutaining’ and immersive experience, allowing children to explore art across various time and cultures,” Bertoni noted.

The museum has a variety of health and wellness offerings like yoga under the iconic dome, sound healing, immersive art walks, painting, art masterclasses and more.

“There are many ways to experience wellness at Louvre Abu Dhabi, coming to the museum to take time for yourself is the first step, then sitting under the dome looking at the sea paying attention to your thoughts and feelings is necessary,” Bertoni added.

ALSO READ: