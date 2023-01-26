UAE: From indulging in a jazz night to presenting your film, mark these events in your calendars

Spoilt for choice

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 10:18 PM

Melodious March

Get ready to be amazed when international sensation Atif Aslam and the phenomenal orchestral masterpieces of the Firdaus Orchestra come together for the first time! The show to be held at Coca-Cola Arena would combine the melodies of Atif Aslam accompanied by the incredibly talented Firdaus Orchestra musicians, the latter mentored by the award-winning Indian composer and music supreme, A.R. Rahman and under the guidance of gifted conductor, Monica Woodman, the Firdaus Orchestra is composed of a pioneering women’s ensemble from over 23 nationalities from all around the region. Atif has released numerous super-hit songs and albums over the years and has also won several awards for his tremendous contributions to the music industry. Fans can look forward to his most popular hits including Pehli Dafa, Jeena Jeena, Rafta Rafta, Be Itehaan, and more.

On March 4, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Lights, camera, action

Here’s an opportunity and platform for both amateur and professional filmmakers. Paramount Hotel Dubai is hosting the Season 2 of the annual filmmaking competition, We Create Drama. You are required to submit a three-ten-minute script following one of Paramount Hotel’s iconic brand pillars — California Cool, Sophisticated Mystery and Old Hollywood Glam. The winner will take home Paramount’s prestigious ‘Film of the Year’ award, as well as the equivalent of Dh30,000 in hotel facilities. In true Hollywood spirit, 15 of the winning scripts will get the chance to shoot at the movie-inspired locations of Paramount Hotel Dubai, or Paramount Hotel Midtown and have their film premiered to the public in Paramount Hotel Dubai’s screening room during a two-day film festival

Applications close on Tuesday, February 28

Jazz it up

If you’re into jazz then you need to head to Nova Restaurant & Lounge, Address Dubai Marina for their Prohibition Jazz Night, which comes with a promise of a number of international jazz acts along with a set dining menu and free-flowing house beverages. They claim it to be a journey to the roaring 20s!

Every Wednesday, 8-11pm, Nova Restaurant & Lounge, Address Dubai Marina

purva@khaleejtimes.com