Travel back to 19th-century Dubai as Shindagha Museum opens: Ticket rates, timings, what you need to know

The UAE’s largest heritage museum is now open in a historic Dubai area. Al Shindagha Museum is home to 80 historic houses and 22 pavilions. The area itself will become a 310,000-sqm open-air museum.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the renovated Al Shindagha Museum on Monday.
Here is all you need to know.
The museum offers a glimpse into the traditional Emirati lifestyle and the rich cultural heritage of the region, with exhibits that date back to the 1800s. The museum immerses visitors in Dubai’s traditional lifestyle from the 19th century till the 1970s and tells the story of its journey to becoming the modern metropolis it is today.
The Al Maktoum Residence section showcases the Dubai ruling family’s legacy and accomplishments. It has archives about the experience of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and his role in the development of Dubai. The Al Maktoum Residence also features exhibits on the main decisions and historical projects of Dubai rulers in the 19th century.
Other sections include Dubai Creek – Birth of a City, People and Faith, Emerging City, Perfume House, Traditional Crafts, Beauty and Adornment, Traditional Jewellery, Traditional Healthcare, Children House, Culture of the Sea, Community Hall, Life on Land, Traditional Food House and Poetry House, among others.
The opening hours are from 10am to 8om, with the last entry at 7pm.
According to its website, tickets for adults are priced at Dh50, while student entry tickets (5 to 24 years) cost Dh20.
