Top 5 festive makeup trends for Diwali

Tips to jazz up your look and stand out for the celebrations

Ethereal beauty

By Reshu Malhotra Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 6:54 PM

A desi girl look in a vibrant lehenga or sari with a dramatic jhumka isn’t complete without a kohl-rimmed, smoky eyes, dewy skin, lots of mascara, nude-coral lips, a stunning bindi and lots of bling. Create this look to complement your traditional attire.

Natural beauty

Natural glowy makeup look is never out of trend. Natural look is all about embracing your skin’s authentic radiance by focusing on a luminous complexion. Opt for lightweight foundations, soft blushes and subtle contouring and highlighter to enhance your features without overpowering your natural beauty. This look can be completed with lots of mascara and soft pink nude lipstick or lip gloss to give your lips a natural suppleness.

Red lips and winged liner

Timeless yet contemporary, you can amp up your Diwali makeup look with winged liner and red lips. Winged liner instantly lifts and elongates the eyes, and red lips have their undeniable power. For a lip-centric look, you should keep your face neutral with nude eyeshadow. It is also important to find the right shade of red, and a lipstick formula that suits you is all it takes to create this look.

Toned-down smoky eyes

A trend that never fades, substituting brown for black eyeshadow instantly makes a smokey-eye look more subtle. The combination of smoky eyes, peachy, blushed cheeks and nude lips looks striking. Finish this look with a generous application of mascara.

Colourful and playful

It’s a season to experiment with colourful eyeshadows for a playful look. For a pop of colour, you can opt for shades such as rose gold, coral or lavender. Shimmers such as soft gold, radiant bronzes and silver add a touch of glamour and luxury to your overall look. Don’t hesitate to add a colourful, winged liner and lashes for extra flair. You can add a nude pink shade to your lips to complete this look.

5 TIPS FOR LONG-LASTING MAKEUP

>> Skin prep is key to long-lasting make up: Cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate well.

>> Prime your skin: Primers are the unsung heroes of flawless makeup. They smooth everything and prepare a clean canvas. Invest in a good primer as per your skin type.

>> Avoid layering on too many products: Apply corrector, foundations and concealers in thin layers and use a makeup sponge to dab the makeup into skin.

>> Use of setting powder: After you have applied all the complexion products, the key to getting it all to stay is using a translucent powder.

>> Use setting spray: It makes the makeup look natural and effectively seals it into place.

Reshu Malhotra, celebrity makeup artist and founder, The Artist Beauty Lounge, Dubai