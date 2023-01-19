Things to do in the UAE: Put on your dancing shoes, bring out that camera and more

Soak in culture, music and architecture

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 7:41 PM

A cultural extravaganza

Ras Al Khaimah is gearing up to host its outdoor fine arts and cultural festival. A celebration of arts and cultural heritage, the eleventh annual edition of Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival (RAKFAF) )will showcase distinct perspectives of creatives from around the world with key emphasis on nature, the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Ras Al Khaimah and its connection with preserving the environment for a sustainable future. Stop by for your share of heritage talks, thematic weekend programmes, art workshops, musical performances, film screenings and more. The event will bring together over 120 artists from 35 countries that will exhibit their works over the course of the festival.

February 3-28, free-to-attend, Al Jazirah Al Hamra Heritage Village, Ras Al Khaimah

One for the ‘Gram

There’s always a new architectural marvel waiting to be photographed (at!) in Dubai. The latest is The Viewing Point, Dubai Creek Harbour. Quick facts — the 70-metre structure spans out over the Dubai Creek, with a 26m cantilever projecting out over the water giving unobstructed views across the Creek towards Downtown Dubai and back inland between the Address Grand twin towers. The design and build of the bridge have been executed using painted steel to give its final effect and the unique overall appearance of this one-of-a-kind architectural piece. Standing 11.65m above the water level, the walkway offers a magnificent vista of the Creek and surrounding areas.

Free-to-visit, Dubai Creek

Night to remember

Palazzo Versace Dubai’s star act, Rogelio Douglas Jr. is back for one weekend. For two nights only, the American singer, actor and dancer, will bring down the house with his energetic performances featuring his signature mix of Mo-Town, R&B and funky soul music with renditions of Otis Redding, John Legend, Pharrell Williams and more. When not making live musical appearances or working on TV and Film, Rogelio can be found in the studio writing music. His music has been used for The Discovery Network’s Deadliest Catch; featured on HBO’s Silicon Valley and played on Fox’s smash hit Empire.

January 21-22, Q’s Bar & Lounge, Palazzo Versace Dubai

purva@khaleejtimes.com