Ras Al Khaimah to host largest outdoor fine arts and cultural festival in UAE

Over 120 artists from 35 countries to exhibit their creative work throughout the Festival

By WAM Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 2:36 PM

The eleventh annual edition of Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival (RAKFAF), taking place from February 3rd-28th, will showcase distinct perspectives of worldwide creatives with key emphasis on nature, the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Ras Al Khaimah and its connection with preserving the environment for a sustainable future.

From immersive culinary experiences to captivating art exhibitions, the free-to-attend Festival aims to generate a delightful hub of creativity in the historic pearling village of Al Jazeera Al Hamra, where all visitors can enjoy unique talent from across the region and overseas.

Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival has become a cultural focal point of the Emirate. Inspired by the region's Arabian Almond, this year's event celebrates the theme of Nature. RAKFAF seeks to nurture youth and the community's love for art and strengthen the position of the Emirate's status as a centre for human innovation and creativity.

From art and heritage talks, pet-oriented events, thematic weekend programmes, art workshops, musical performances, film screenings and much more, the RAKFAF will be a platform that will engage the community through diverse cultural and creative programming. RAKFAF will include over 120 artists from 35 countries exhibiting their creative work throughout the Festival.

