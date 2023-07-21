Look: Have you seen these stunning wall murals depicting Emirati traditions across UAE streets?

When you return from the long hiatus, the last thing you want is a stolen, dirty, or defunct vehicle for which you’ll need to call the tow truck and repair guy
The UAE is renowned for its awe-inspiring modern architecture and bustling city life. However, amid the towering skyscrapers and futuristic structures, the streets here also boast an artistic expression that connects its people to their rich heritage and traditions.
The streets of Jumeirah in Dubai, for instance, have become a canvas for creativity, with murals adorning various locations, including residential complexes and popular tourist attractions.
These murals bear the signatures of local and international artists who have mastered the art of graffiti, which has gained an official status in Dubai. It is no longer mere scribbles on walls but a vibrant art form that speaks of life. “Brand Dubai,” the creative arm of the Dubai Media Office, has played a significant role in promoting this creative phenomenon, producing magnificent murals across different areas of Dubai.
Far from ordinary drawings; they serve as vivid reflections of the Emirati heritage and culture. Many of the paintings depict Emirati children dressed in traditional attire, offering a glimpse into the nation’s past and the roots of its customs. The murals also pay homage to historical landmarks, showcasing the captivating architecture of old Emirati heritage buildings. By capturing these scenes on the walls of modern Dubai, the murals act as a bridge between the past and the present, ensuring that the younger generation stays connected to its roots.
One of the remarkable aspects of these murals is their ability to evoke childhood memories and revive traditional popular games that Emirati children once enjoyed. These games not only entertain but also educate the youth about the country’s rich history and customs. As the current generation experiences these enjoyable pastimes depicted on the walls, they develop a deeper understanding of their ancestors’ ways of life. These murals play a significant role in keeping these traditions alive, ensuring that the cultural heritage is passed down from one generation to the next.
These powerful artworks symbolise the deep respect and admiration the people of UAE hold for their visionary leaders. Through these murals, the founders’ legacies are immortalised in public spaces, reminding the citizens of the values they instilled in the nation and inspiring future generations to carry them forward
ALSO READ:
When you return from the long hiatus, the last thing you want is a stolen, dirty, or defunct vehicle for which you’ll need to call the tow truck and repair guy
It's all about loving your family... seems to be the central theme of most hit films this year
Despite battling a severe genetic disorder that leads to progressive muscle loss, disability advocate defied the odds and accomplished the extraordinary
Aditya Singh, head of jewellery, Tanishq International Business, tells us what goes into keeping the designs fresh and attractive to customers across demographics
No matter your design aesthetic, you're bound to find inspiration in the designer-approved trends, below
Hollywood's clash of the titans
The lowdown on the hottest rides in town
Whatever the future holds, the key to success is bringing together the best of the physical, hybrid and virtual environments to unlock the full potential of your workforce