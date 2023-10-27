Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Library launches 'Picasso Days'

The week-long event includes a series of activities that highlight the artistic legacy of Pablo Picasso

Experts attend a programme being held as part of Picasso Days at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai. — Wam

By WAM Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 8:00 PM

Marking the birthday of artist Pablo Picasso, Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has launched an event, titled Picasso Days.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, inaugurated the event that will continue for a week. The event includes a series of activities that highlight the artistic legacy of the world-renowned artist.

The event is part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's celebration of prominent writers, scholars, and artists through its monthly 'Library Days' programme.

The event features over 50 works of art by visual artists, inspired by Picasso's school of abstract art.

A visitor looks at the paintings displayed at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library as part of Picasso Days. — Wam

The first day witnessed wide participation and significant engagement from the public and artists. It included a lecture titled "Psychological Dimensions in Picasso's Paintings" at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Theatre. The lecture featured Abdul-Jabbar Wais who summarised Picasso's life and analysed the Guernica painting, Mona Al Jabali who discussed different artistic phases in Picasso's life, such as the Blue and Pink periods, and Ali Al Abdan who addressed the significance of lines in Picasso's paintings and their impact on his work.

The event also featured an abstract art workshop entitled "Faces From the World of Picasso", to enhance the artistic skills of the participants and provide them with the opportunity to explore the world of abstract art and learn about its different styles and techniques.

On its first day, the attendees commended the event and the extensive efforts made by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. These efforts contribute to supporting art and artists, highlighting the significant influence of art on society, and introducing new generations to the legacies of creative individuals and their humanitarian and creative contributions to civilisation.