Dancing Stormtroopers in UAE: Sharjah festival throws unique performances to get children into reading

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival, which runs until May 14, is an annual event dedicated to promoting a love for reading and learning among kids

By Web Desk Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 9:12 PM

Visitors to the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF 2023) were treated to an awe-inspiring spectacle, as Stormtroopers took the stage with their mind-blowing acrobatic stunts and energetic dance routines, leaving the young audience particularly captivated and filling them with enthusiasm.

Boogie Storm, renowned for their acrobatics-inspired performances, delivered an electrifying show that showcased their unparalleled talent. Their seamless blend of acrobatics, street dancing, and popular music provided an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance.

A notable highlight of Boogie Storm's act was their incorporation of well-known tunes by Michael Jackson, MC Hammer, Village People, Queen, Beyoncé, and Tom Jones. The audience, dancing and mimicking the white-clad dancers, were constantly amazed by the rapid changes in musical melodies and delighted by the agility of the performers' movements.

Adding to the visual spectacle, Boogie Storm's stunning StarWars Stormtroopers Terex (Armour) accentuated their masterful choreography. The group's meticulous attention to detail ensured a fully immersive experience for attendees, leaving them in awe of the performance's visual and artistic elements.

The Sharjah Children's Reading Festival, which runs until May 14 at Expo Centre Sharjah, is an annual event dedicated to promoting a love for reading and learning among children and strives to ignite creativity, imagination, and a sense of joy in young readers. By showcasing unique and diverse performances like Boogie Storm, the festival aims to create an engaging and interactive platform for children to explore the world of books.

