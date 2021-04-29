100 Million Meals: Dubai’s Global Village breaks 23rd world record

Dubai’s Global Village has broken the 23rd of a planned 25 world records for its silver jubilee edition.

Supporting the UAE’s 100 Million Meals Ramadan food campaign, the destination created a mosaic that read ‘100,000,000 meals’ using 2,500 lanterns.

The lanterns used to create the mosaic were later distributed among guests for free.

Global Village is now two records shy of its targeted 25 Guinness World Records.

100 Million Meals aims to provide disadvantaged communities across the Middle East with food parcels and enable less fortunate people to cook and prepare their own meals throughout Ramadan.

During the record-breaking event, promotional material was displayed to direct guests to make donations to the cause.

Global Village closes for the season on Sunday, May 2.