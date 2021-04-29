HOME > Lifestyle > Art and Culture

100 Million Meals: Dubai’s Global Village breaks 23rd world record

Staff Reporter
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 29, 2021


(RafeeQUE)


(RafeeQUE)


(RafeeQUE)



(RafeeQUE)

2,500 lanterns used for record-breaking feat

Dubai’s Global Village has broken the 23rd of a planned 25 world records for its silver jubilee edition.

Supporting the UAE’s 100 Million Meals Ramadan food campaign, the destination created a mosaic that read ‘100,000,000 meals’ using 2,500 lanterns.

The lanterns used to create the mosaic were later distributed among guests for free.

Global Village is now two records shy of its targeted 25 Guinness World Records.

100 Million Meals aims to provide disadvantaged communities across the Middle East with food parcels and enable less fortunate people to cook and prepare their own meals throughout Ramadan.

During the record-breaking event, promotional material was displayed to direct guests to make donations to the cause.

Global Village closes for the season on Sunday, May 2.

Staff Reporter



 
 
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

India Covid crisis: Expats in UAE feel helpless as they lose loved ones back home

null votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested

null votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Emergencies

UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

null votes | 27 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Board exam delays: UAE varsities to grant admission on predicted grades

null votes | 26 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE: When will Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha begin?

null votes | 25 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Scores of Indians land in Dubai before flights suspension

null votes | 24 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

KT Explains: Israel's Covid-19 success story
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning chat: Imran Khan wants voting...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE reaches out to India in ...
 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes