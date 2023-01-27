Top 6 things to do around the UAE

Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement

By wknd. Desk Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 1:27 PM

K-POP mania

Get your k-pop merchandise and light bombs ready as the biggest South Korean girl band, BLACKPINK makes its way to Abu Dhabi this Saturday, January 28. Taking place at Etihad Park from 8:30pm onwards, hear some of their best hits like Pink Venom, Kill This Love, and How You Like That. Tickets start from Dh350. For more information, visit @etihadpark, or call 02 496 8000.

Rock, paper, pencil, scissors

With the beginning of the year comes a new school year, a university semester, and just the feeling of stocking up on new stationary resources. If there is something that is still not checked off your shopping list, then now is the perfect time to make that purchase with Typo’s 3-day Super Sale (3DSS), which is taking place from Friday to Sunday, January 27-29. Typo is offering a flat 30 per cent discount on all items across all stores. Get your hands on all the latest additions of 2023 as you up your stationary game this new year. For more information, visit @Typo_middleeast.

Styling for the season

As Dubai’s winter doesn’t seem to be coming to an end anytime soon, #VDRUAE, an Italian street fashion brand, short for Via Delle Rose is here to the rescue. With sleek and elegant looks paired with a touch of luxury and street style, the brand has brought forward its collection of simple yet cozy clothing which will serve perfectly for this weather and for the transition into spring soon. Pastels, bold colours, innovative patterns, and above all an eye for comfort and class, this brand has got you this season. For more information, visit @vdrofficial.

A Scottish affair

If you’re a sucker for themed dinners and events, then this one is right up your alley. Paying homage to Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns, widely recognised for his work on the universal themes of love and nature, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort will be hosting Burns Night. Taking place on January 28 from 7:30pm to 12:30am, indulge in a four-course Scottish dinner with traditional cuisines, bagpipers, intense poetry readers, and a foot-thumping performance from Sandstorm. The dinner and soft drinks package begins at Dh250 per person. For more information, call 056 992 9631.

Celebrating art

Known for its artistic presence in the UAE, Alserkal Avenue is once again hosting its tenth edition of the Al Quoz Arts Festival. Highlighting some of the talented artists and creatives within the region, alongside a spread of creative activities and entertainment packed for the family, the spot is ready to give people the best of their art exhibitions, live entertainment, food experience, and all that makes us feel delighted. The festival will be taking place from January 28 to 29. For more information, visit alserkal.online.

Save the date

Located in Box Park, Jumeirah, RSVP brings a touch of classic influences along with the modernization of Asian cuisines. Inspired by French-style history and traditions, the restaurant is all set to introduce a Parisian-style breakfast and brunch with an in-house Boulangerie, offering homemade bread and pastries starting from January 28, exclusively over the weekends. The spread showcases an interesting range of dishes from the classic scrambled eggs with caviar, and tuna salad with fresh tomatoes and cucumber, to smoked salmon and more. Along with the savoury items, the menu will hold a selection of baked items, desserts, and fresh juices and smoothies with an added touch of live entertainment and performances. For reservations, call 04 265 5007.