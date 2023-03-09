Around the UAE: Here are 6 things you can do this week

Holy high

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 5:27 PM

The most colourful time of the year is finally here. A vibrant Holi celebration awaits you at Govinda’s Colour Beach Party along the beachside on March 11, at Dubai’s La Mer North Beach from 11am to 11pm. The fun-filled day will be packed with loud colours, entertainment, and delicious bites. Their menu is vegetarian friendly. Tickets per person cost Dh100, and for couples Dh150. For more information, visit mygovindas.com.

Celebrating womanhood

Celebrate yourself and your beloved ladies around you this year with Jones the Grocer’s this International Women’s Day. Indulge in their paint and dine event this March 12 from 4pm to 7pm. Incorporating a floral theme, experience a touch of it in their entertainment as well as décor. Sip on your drinks as you overlook a vast view of the Emirates Golf Club. Pay Dh399 per lady, for an all-inclusive package of painting equipment, grapes, and a snack platter. For bookings, visit dubaigolf.com, or call 04 417 9999.

Fashion for women

Adorn yourself in your most stylish piece from your wardrobe and make your way towards the Arab Fashion Week taking place this March in Dubai Design District. From March 10-15, the womenswear edition will be taking place, donning local as well as international looks. The fashion event takes place alongside it’s New York, London, Milan, and Paris counterparts. For more information, visit arabfashionweek.org or call 04 554 3319.

Thump to the beat

Musical fans get all geared up as the UK’s number one urban music festival, Wireless is making its way to Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi on March 11. Eight acts for the evening have already been confirmed, with stars like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif, Ali Gatie, Indian rap sensation King, Divine, and Young Stunner. Tickets start at Dh295. For more information, visit @wirelessfestme.

Lurking in the past

Take a trip to the past with Sharjah’s Heritage Days taking place from March 1 until 21 March. Located at the Heart of Sharjah in Sharjah city, witness the artistic city’s rich history and culture. Folklore, traditions, attires, food, and much more, experience it all. For more information, visit sharjahevents.ae.

Market galore

Spend your weekends away at the Al Ain Oasis Market and take the best of the ending winter season at this outdoor market situated over 1,200 hectares. The market is held every Saturday, and hosts countless activities, food, entertainment, and shopping. Visitors can enjoy locally produced goods and products. Entry fee starts at Dh10 for children ages 3 to 11, and Dh20 for visitors aged 12 and up. Children aged 2 and under, as well as People of Determination can enter free of charge. The market takes place between 3pm to 11.59pm. For more information, visit @saturdaymarketaa.