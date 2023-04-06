Around the UAE: From easter treats to staycation deals, here are 4 things you can do this week

Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement

Festive joy

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 3:03 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 3:04 PM

This Easter, Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection is bringing the best of its treats to you. During this family vacation season, be sure to enjoy all the fun and excitement planned by the property. Located at Sheikh Zayed Road, in close proximity to the Dubai Water Canal, find easy access to the location by both road and water taxis. From a kids’ club for the little ones, to a therapeutic getaway at their spas and rooftop pools, avail the Al Habtoor City special Easter offer with a second room coming at a 50 per cent discount. Kids under the age of 12 can avail complimentary dining at the outlets. In addition to the hotel stay, live entertainment, world-class themed show ‘La Perle’, and the mesmerising views of Dubai’s glory also await you.

Ramadan at Al Serkal

Move your Ramadan evenings to this community space at Alserkal Avenue. On till April 9, experience different activities as you enjoy your iftar and suhoor. Be it poetry readings, a movie screening at Al Akil Cinema, coffee-making workshops or musical sessions, there’s so much to do for everyone. Apart from the dynamic range of activities, indulge in local delicacies and gift exchanging too. For more information, visit alserkal.online, or call +971 4 333 3464.

Capturing life

During this Ramadan, take up the opportunity to introspect through the lens with a Ramadan Photo Walk titled the Karama Suhoor Stroll. Organised by Gulf Photo Plus, take up this creative chance of walking through old Dubai during night-time. An expert guide will be leading the photo walk into these streets, as you take pictures of the old streets and bustling alleyways. The course is open for all photography enthusiasts, no matter the level. The walks will be taking place on April 8, 15, and 19, from 8pm to 11pm. Tickets start at Dh295. For more information, visit gulfphotoplus.com or call +971 4 380 8545.

Easter treats

With the Easter fun kicking in soon, get your creative skills out. Sisi’s Eatery at Dubai Hills Mall will be organising two days of Easter Cookie Decorating Workshops for families, led by the Pastry Chef, on April 7 and 8, starting at 10am until 5pm. The workshops are open to parents as well as kids. Kids will be provided with an Easter egg-shaped decoration kit consisting of cookies, icing, sprinkles and other fun ingredients to create unique Easter-inspired designs. There will also be refreshments and dessert for the little ones, with the entire package priced at Dh150 per child. For more information, visit sisiseatery.com.