Around the UAE: 6 things to do this week

By wknd. Desk Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 9:37 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 9:38 PM

Exuding traditional flair

Bringing class and poise to the table with your dressing is crucial but neglecting the comfort factor can be hard at times. The only UAE-based Indian designer to be showcasing at the Atelier spring summer edit, Pallavi Puri is bringing her innovative charm to the show with unique cuts, colours, craftsmanship and complete customisation. Pallavi’s designs add a touch of quirkiness and comfort to traditional fabrics and designs. The event will be taking place on Wednesday, February 8 at Taj JLT. For more information, call 050 370 8683, or email at pallavipuri6@gmail.com.

Hope and healing

With the Year of Sustainability upon us, enhance your awareness on the topic this year as you dive into an evening of enlightening talk and meditation with Sister Jayanti Kirpalani, Emissary of Peace and international spiritual speaker who has been leading meditation sessions in major global events – from the UNFCCC’s COP events to World Economic Forum. H.E. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, will grace the occasion themed ‘Step into the Future with Hope and Healing’. The event will be taking place at the Dubai Police Officers Club Auditorium in Al Jaddaf, on February 4, from 7pm onwards. To register for the event, visit eventbrite.com.

A dramatic affair

Immerse yourself in a whole different world this February as this Bengali play group makes its way to Dubai. Presenting their next production, Ganashatru, an adaptation of Satyajit Ray’s movie, based on Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of The People, the play will be taking place at the Dubai College Auditorium on February 11-12, 2023 (one show each day). They have previously won four awards including the Best Play award for their play Khuda Hafeez at the Short n Sweet Theatre Festival in Dubai in 2020. The group is known for other shows that they have put up in the city previously.

Wearing Art

Nothing brings an outfit together like some jewels. Be it rubies, sapphires, corals, or pearls, Numaish has it all. With their latest exhibition, ART KARAT, explore an extravagant variety of ornaments. Inspired by the ancient temples of India, the collection is titled ‘TEMPLE’, and displays more than 1,000 designs. The exhibitions will be held on Friday, February 3, and Saturday, February 4, respectively. It will be held at the Taj Hotel in Business Bay from 11am to 8pm. Most of the designs are priced between Dh500 to Dh10,000, making it affordable for jewellery as well as art lovers. For more information, visit numaishestore.com.

Taste of Dubai

Dubai can never get enough of its food. With new cuisines, styles, and creators, there is always something new coming up in the foodie scene. This February, taste some of the most unique dishes you have ever had from the best chefs in the region at the Taste of Dubai pop-up event, which will be starting from February 3 to February 5. The event will be taking place at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Tickets start from Dh55. For more information, visit tasteofdubaifestival.co

Keeping an eye out

One can never have enough of eyewear. Especially if they are a necessity in your daily life. India’s leading eyewear brand Titan Eye + has now opened its first international store in Burjuman. Titan Eye+’s offers an unparalleled range of high-quality eyewear, contact lenses, accessories, and sunglasses. A strong tech and style focus in the product mix blends seamlessly with empathy-driven in-store services to give you an eyecare retail experience that covers all bases. They also offer a Zero Error Eye Test promising 100 per cent accuracy designed through a technological partnership with world-renowned eye hospital Sankara Nethralaya. For more information visit titaneyeplus.ae.