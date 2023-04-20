Around the UAE: 4 things to do this week

A time for reflection

As the Ramadan season comes to an end, celebrate the long weekend at this bustling souq in the city of mountains, Ras Al Khaimah. Located in Al Naeem Mall in Ras Al Khaimah, the Naeem Night Souq which opens every day after iftar and is open until 12 am is the perfect spot to dive into fun activities, explore diverse food stalls, and taste lavish dining experiences along with scenic views. The little ones can have a blast with their favourite mascot characters, free story-telling sessions, private ps4 play stations and much more.

Eid for kids

Ever have trouble accommodating the kids on vacations? Worry not for Marriot Resort Palm Jumeirah has planned the perfect family getaway for you and your loved ones this Eid Al Fitr with their Kids Go All Inclusive Package. This package specially caters to the little ones with amenities like a specially crafted menu to unlimited soft drinks, mouth-watering snacks and healthy grab-and-go treats from select venues. Additionally, they get to be a part of the M Passport programme where they get to have their own separate check-in counter and receive their own M Passport. The offer starts from Dh2,633 for a palm suite for two adults and two kids aged below 12 years old. The package is available from April 20-23. For bookings and information, call 04 666 1111.

Coffee in the clouds

Take your mundane routine of sipping your coffee to the next level with At.Mosphere. Located in Burj Khalifa on the 122nd floor, grab onto this unique opportunity of sipping your morning coffee in the clouds, munching on freshly baked croissants. With a minimum spend of Dh100, start your day on a high note. The timings are from 7am to 8am on Mondays to Fridays. For more information, call 04 888 3828.

An evening of wellness

Those who guide you on your journey of wellness and spirituality deserve a pat on their backs too. The WOW Iconic Wellness and Spiritual Awards aim to do exactly that. Taking place in Mumbai on April 27 in Veer Savarkar Auditorium, Shivaji Park, Dadar, the awards will for the first time have a Middle East NRI category which has been organised by the visionary and eminent personality, Shobha Arya. The special guests from Dubai this year are holistic lifestyle development coaches Yogesh Gosain and Vansa Bali. The awards aim to recognise the best in wellness and spirituality and bridge the gap between wellness experts and corporate houses. For more information, email wowteaminfo2021@gmail.com.