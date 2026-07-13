Can an app teach men how to be good husbands? 2 Dubai women on why it works

Of all things we assumed would remain untouched by artificial intelligence, human relationships was certainly one. When the lonely protagonist of Spike Jonze’s 2013 film Her befriends his artificially intelligent operating system, we assume it might just be a figment of the director's imagination. If only...

From AI-powered couple’s therapy to AI companions that can talk to you on a wide range of subjects, technology has ensured we are never alone or clueless. Today, AI is also telling you how to speak to your loved ones in a manner that is thoughtful. In a surprising twist, artificial intelligence is telling humans how to be empathetic in conversations with loved ones.

Zainab Imichi Alhassan and Sarah Curtis are successful communications professionals based in Dubai and professional collaborators, who have come up with an AI-powered app that actually guides husbands on how to communicate with their wives.

“The moment that inspired the idea was that my husband kept sending me messages like ‘whatever you want dear’ and ‘all done, my darling’. And we don’t talk like this normally, so it felt as though he was pulling my leg,” says Zainab. “I was with Sarah when this was happening, so I showed her our texts, and she asked if he was using an AI bot. Turns out he was just being playful, but that conversation sparked something.”

The duo began to wonder, what if there was an AI tool integrated into WhatsApp that could help men communicate more confidently and thoughtfully. Going down that “rabbit hole of research” they discovered that many men had already been turning to AI to help them write messages, navigate difficult conversations and express themselves better. In 24 hours, they were out with the first version of Good Husband, built using Claude AI.

AI in relationships: an idea whose time has come?

Today, even the critics of artificial intelligence cannot deny its pervasiveness in modern life. One routinely hears stories of AI companions substituting real ones in the West. But when AI begins to tell us how to speak to our loved ones, do we lay spontaneity to rest?

Sarah is quick to point out that Good Husband isn’t replacing genuine communication, it is aimed at helping men communicate more thoughtfully. “The platform has been designed to generate replies that are empathetic, respectful and solution-focused, because it's built for husbands who care and genuinely want to resolve situations, not escalate them,” she says. “When a user enters a message, Good Husband provides three suggested responses, Warm, Direct, and Your Voice. This gives users the flexibility to choose the tone that best suits the conversation, while still sounding like themselves. They can also edit and personalise any response before sending it.”

The complexity of using AI

The beauty as well as the challenge of relationships is navigating their messiness. That also includes moments when we do not present the most sanitised version of our selves to others during conversations. When AI enters the picture and makes suggestions on what to say to someone we love, that messiness takes backseat. “Sometimes, a small change in wording can completely change the outcome of a conversation,” says Zainab. “We're already seeing AI play a role in relationship management, from AI-powered couples therapy and relationship coaching to journaling and mental wellbeing apps."

While all this is true, it is important that we don't become over-reliant on AI, says Zainab, because it is not exactly role reversal. "It should be used as a guide, not the final decision-maker. We still need to apply our own judgment, consider the context, and sense-check any advice or suggestions. Human relationships are nuanced, emotional and deeply personal, AI can support them, but it can't fully understand them.”

In the first phase of the launch, the app is made available via higoodhusband.com, but plans are underway to launch a dedicated mobile app as well as a WhatsApp integration.

“Good Husband currently offers three tiers: a free version, Good Husband priced at $9, and Great Husband priced at $19. While the free version gives users a taste of the platform, our paid subscriptions unlock additional features such as unlimited conversations, coaching mode, special date reminders, and other premium tools designed to help users build stronger communication habits over time,” says Zainab.

One for women too?

Could women do with such a tool too? Zainab says the reason Good Husband was built for men was because as women, they are often at the receiving end of these conversations and are hence more familiar with that vantage point. “We know firsthand the kind of responses that help someone feel heard, understood and reassured, and we wanted to create a tool that could bridge that communication gap.”

There is another important factor the duo points out. “Many women naturally seek advice from friends or family when navigating relationship challenges, whereas many men are less likely to ask for help,” says Zainab. “Quite often, they don’t know what to say, worry about saying the wrong thing, or simply freeze in the moment. The app gives them a judgment-free space to pause, think and respond more thoughtfully.”

That’s not to say that there won’t be a version for women in the future. “At the end of the day, healthy communication is a two-way street.”