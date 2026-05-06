Meet the UAE resident on a mission to 'simplify' parenting

Parenting is a job where one often second-guesses oneself. The moments of absolute ecstasy are followed by those of absolute agony. Because parenting is such a mixed bag, the responsibilities around it can feel overwhelming. Enter an app that promises to put a structure around your life as a parent. This is but the brainchild of UAE resident Nazia Jawwad.

Like many parents, Nazia had been exasperated carrying what she calls was “the invisible mental load of everyday family life” that included school updates, activity schedules, birthday reminders, forms, special daysm among others. And then came that day when she missed sending the things her daughter needed for a school beach picnic. “On the surface, it may seem like a small thing, but as a parent, those moments stay with you when you see the disappointment. That was the moment the idea for Pareasy really began,” says Nazia. A former HR professional, she says she wanted to build something that could help families stay in sync, reduce the chances of missing important moments and make everyday life feel a little lighter.

Why an app

Pareasy aims to fill that gap. Nazia says at its core it is an app that helps busy families and individuals by bringing scattered communication into one shared space. “People are not overwhelmed because they are careless. They are overwhelmed because information comes from too many places. One update may arrive on WhatsApp, another in an email or from another app. By the time you need it, it can be surprisingly hard to find again. The app allows families to capture informartion from screenshots, emails, documents and similar everyday sources, and turn those into organised events and reminders. It also supports voice-based event creation, so if something comes to mind in the middle of a busy day, it can be added quickly without sitting down to type it all out. In that sense, it is helping them manage mental load.”

How different is it from a regular scheduling or a reminder app? Nazia says such apps tend to assume that you already have the information neatly structured and ready. “But real life does not work that way, especially family life. Information is often scattered and ready. Pareasy was designed for that reality. Instead of expecting people to manually organise everything from scratch, it helps them work with the way information already reaches them — through messages, emails and shared updates. AI helps identify those details and turn them into usable reminders or events, and the voice feature makes it easier to capture things on the go.”

How AI serves humans

Which also explains why, a key part of development of the app was figuring out how to make AI practical in a human context, says Nazia. “We wanted it to feel helpful, not flashy. For example, if a parent receives an event as a message or in a document, the technology should help turn that into something usable. If they need to quickly create an event by voice, it should feel natural and easy, not complicated. A very important part of that journey was testing the app with closed groups. We wanted feedback from people living this reality every day, not just from a product perspective but from an emotional one as well. Their feedback helped us refine how the app works, what felt useful, what felt confusing, and what actually made life easier.”

Prior to Pareasy, Nazia had launched an app called Hokitch that aimed to bring home chefs in one place, thereby creating an easier way for people to discover and connect with them. That experience, she says, taught her a great deal about building from scratch, understanding what people respond to and translating everyday needs into digital prodicts that feel useful and relevant. “While Hokitch and Pareasy serve very different needs, both were rooted in the same instinct: to identify friction in daily life and build something thoughtful around it,” she says.

For someone who was once an HR professional, Nazia’s journey to entrepreneurship was not easy, but she was intent on making it work. “My background in HR taught me a lot about people, communication, empathy, and the way systems shape how people function. It made me very aware of how even small friction points can build into bigger stress. The move into entrepreneurship was not a dramatic overnight leap. It was more of an internal shift — from helping people navigate existing systems to wanting to create something that solved a problem I knew intimately myself,” she says, adding that what made that journey meaningful was that it was grounded in lived experiences.