APM Monaco brings Monaco summer spirit to Cannes with avant-première Été 2026 showcase

Inspired by Monaco’s coastline and summer atmosphere, the latest collection blended graphic design codes with wearable luxury

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APM Monaco hosted an exclusive soirée in Cannes on May 19 during the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where the contemporary jewellery house unveiled an avant-première presentation of its Été 2026 collection.

Held against the backdrop of the French Riviera, the event brought together personalities from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, and luxury while also reflecting the growing visibility of Middle Eastern talent within international fashion spaces. Egyptian actress and APM Monaco’s official Middle East brand ambassador, Hannah El Zahed, attended the soirée as part of the celebrations surrounding the collection unveiling.

The Cannes presentation centred around the spirit and atmosphere of Monaco, with the Été 2026 collection drawing inspiration from the energy, light, and effortless glamour associated with Mediterranean summers. Rather than focusing solely on occasion jewellery or red-carpet glamour, the collection explores a more relaxed Riviera lifestyle aesthetic shaped by movement, colour, and contemporary elegance.

According to the creative inspiration behind the collection, the intention is to capture the feeling of “Monaco under the sun”, vibrant, glamorous, effortless, and alive. Inspired by the red and white colours of the Monaco flag, the collection also draws from striped parasols, coastal landscapes, and golden summer light associated with the Riviera.

Stripes emerge as a defining motif throughout the designs, while gold jewellery introduces warmth and sophistication. Marine-inspired details also feature prominently, with seashore droplets and water bubbles reimagined into contemporary jewellery pieces accented by turquoise, coral, and malachite stones.

APM Monaco also revisits its signature palm tree motif through lighter and more contemporary interpretations inspired by the shape and shadow of palm leaves.

The showcase extended beyond jewellery into accessories crafted from woven vegan leather and suede-inspired materials, reinforcing the collection’s lifestyle positioning and day-to-night Riviera aesthetic.

The Été 2026 collection will officially launch on June 1 and will be available across all APM Monaco boutiques and through the brand’s online platform.