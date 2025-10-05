Anaya collection unveils spring/summer 2026 “Balearic dreaming” at ME Dubai

Under the creative vision of founder and artistic director, Chathuri Samaraweera, Anaya Collection unveiled its highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2026 collection, “Balearic Dreaming,” at the ME Dubai by Meliá, the only hotel in the world designed by the late Zaha Hadid. The event was an immersive, multi-sensory experience where couture, art, architecture, and gastronomy came together to celebrate the collection in a truly distinctive setting.

The launch followed a carefully crafted three-act journey, reflecting the serene, Mediterranean-inspired spirit of Balearic Dreaming. It began with a campaign photoshoot in a Mediterranean inspired location, where Art Director Mox Santos, captured striking imagery that highlighted the ethereal beauty and flowing silhouettes of the collection. This was followed by an intimate pre-media dinner at Maison Dali located in ME Dubai, where curated cuisine harmonised the hotel’s artistic interiors, creating a sensory dining experience aligned with the collection’s aesthetic. The evening culminated in the runway show, staged in the hotel’s dramatic third-floor atrium, a space whose bold curves and contemporary design echoed the collection’s narrative.

The collection embodies effortless elegance featuring dreamy fabrics, fluid lines, and a palette inspired by sun-drenched Mediterranean shores. The palette reflects Ibiza and Mallorca’s glowing sunsets mirrored on rippling waves, the vivid underwater life in reds, greens, and sapphire blues, and the textures of sea grass - Posidonia swaying beneath the surface or dried on golden shores. Soft neutrals, ocean blues, and muted metallics capture the tranquility of the region, while couture details add depth and refinement.

“Presenting Balearic Dreaming at ME Dubai was about creating a complete story for the collection,” said Chathuri Samaraweera, Founder and Artistic Designer of Anaya Collection. “From the initial mood board to the art direction of the shoot and the venue itself, every element was chosen to immerse our guests in the essence of the designs, a modern interpretation of couture that is effortless yet deeply connected to the Balearic Dreaming theme. ME Dubai, a Spanish luxury hotel chain based in Mallorca and designed by the genius Zaha Hadid, offered the perfect backdrop for this vision.”

The experience extends beyond the runway with a public exhibition of the campaign imagery, allowing visitors to step into the dream. Titled Anaya Collection: “Balearic Dreaming”, the carefully curated exhibition is being held on the third floor of ME Dubai and runs from September 7 to November 2, 2025, offering a lasting platform for the collection and its artistic narrative.

The launch brought together leading media and tastemakers from global fashion, luxury hospitality, and lifestyle industries, reinforcing Anaya Collection’s growing influence in both the couture and ready-to-wear landscape.

Anaya Collection continues to define its place in contemporary fashion. With a unique blend of artistry, craftsmanship, and cultural dialogue, the brand creates collections that embody sophistication and modern elegance, strengthening its position as a rising force in luxury fashion.