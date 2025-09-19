UAE: Amid big changes in US, Americans move to 'welcoming' Emirates

Shifting US policies and evolving geopolitics trigger a change in US residents’ plans, with more diverting course to include a UAE home
Belgian-American Alix Harou moved from Washington, DC to Dubai about two weeks ago for her husband’s new job in an engineering company. We speak the day after her daughter’s first day at a brand-new high school, and Harou says she already feels at home and is excited to explore the brand-new city. “I feel like a little kid here, for now,” she smiles. “I look forward to discovering beautiful places, new neighbourhoods, and understanding the history [of the country].” Harou is no stranger to venturing into unknown territory — at 19, for instance, she’d backpacked across Rajasthan in India.
Her decision to move to Dubai, however, was not entirely driven by career ambition or wanderlust — it came after a series of recent actions by the US government that have shaken its domestic and global politics.
As a global health programme and business development expert in Washington, DC, Harou’s job was to “leverage US foreign aid funding, including United States Agency for International Development (USAID) allocations, to design, manage and scale health programmes across Africa, Asia, and South America… through strategic partnerships, programme management, and donor engagement.” USAID’s shutdown earlier this year by the US government and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led, back then, by billionaire Elon Musk, eliminated Harou’s job. “Within days, I lost all my contracts… my colleagues from USAID, NGOs and companies that were implementing these programmes, all slowly vanished… It left hundreds and thousands of people with important skill sets jobless,” she says.
The UAE, says Harou, is the perfect place for them to reinvent their careers as she feels it would “embrace their expertise”. “Back in the day, colleagues who were experts in their fields would come to work in the US and that led to a ‘brain drain’ in their countries,” she says. “But now, I feel it’s the opposite, where people like us… find other places where our skillsets can be utilised.”
Harou’s observation is not far off the mark. Experts from across fields like recruitment and real estate confirm this trend that’s triggered by a range of factors including shifting US policies and ever-evolving geopolitics. They also note that the arrival of such skilled professionals from the US will benefit sectors like digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), financial services, and professional consulting in the UAE.
Aws Ismail, director of recruitment, outsourcing and training provider at Marc Ellis, says that the firm has seen “a noticeable increase in professionals relocating from the US to the UAE” compared to last year, not just in terms of the volume of people applying but also in the seniority. “We’re seeing more mid-level to senior professionals making the move, which wasn’t as common in previous years,” he says. “We also get a lot of professionals from the consulting and finance domains — fields where the UAE is heavily investing and scaling.” Other applicants making enquiries work in fields like healthcare, education and renewable energy which, as Ismail points out, reflects how diversified the UAE economy has become.
And this is already beginning to have a noticeable impact on businesses. “Multinational companies that once viewed the UAE as a satellite office are now making it a central hub for their regional and, in some cases, global operations,” he says. While this is partly driven by “talent migration” as companies want to be where skilled professionals are willing to relocate, he also believes that it is “tied to the UAE’s business-friendly environment and strong government incentives”.
Sovereign Group, a business formation and corporate services provider for professionals, entrepreneurs, investors and business owners moving to the UAE, shares some data that is rather revealing.
Jade Wong, senior sales manager at the company, explains in an email that although they have seen a steady and long-term rise in interest from the US market even before recent political developments (for instance, “leads increased by 62 per cent from 2023 to 2024”), 2025 is already showing “a further 9 per cent growth on last year’s total”. “And looking at the types of enquiries over the past three years, 18.2 per cent have been for various residency visas — such as Golden Visas, Retirement, and Remote Working — while 35.5 per cent have been for Limited Liability Company set-ups, highlighting a nice balance between corporate and individual interest,” she elaborates.
According to data shared by the company, leads for long-term residency programmes from the US stood at 6.2 per cent in 2024 while this year, it is already at 10.4 per cent. As of now, US has replaced Saudi Arabia at second spot this year while enquiries from the UK remain the highest – it was at 20.4 per cent in 2024, and is at 16.6 per cent this year so far.
The UAE attracts a diverse crowd of professionals, but it has emerged as an attractive hub for ultra-high-net-worth-individuals (UHNWIs), including from the US. Leigh Williamson, managing director at Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, points out: “In recent years, we have observed a notable trend of UHNWIs buyers from the US gravitating towards the UAE… (and) incorporating Dubai into their global portfolios as not just a residence, but as an investment. While the US elections may have added to this shift, this upward trend took root in 2020, driven by Dubai’s reputation as a secure and stable haven compared to other global cities.”
Former US residents moving to the UAE are motivated by a range of other factors as well, say experts — like American schools of repute for their children, tax efficiency, its global reputation as the land of opportunity and luxurious living and for UHNWIs, it’s strategic geographical location for smooth business operations across the region.
Williamson also points out that Dubai’s growing presence in Hollywood films and US media has sparked an interest among Americans about the city’s real estate opportunities. Once here, they typically prefer to rent properties until they get familiar with the city. “And when they do buy, there is a growing inclination towards branded residences owing to their perfect blend of luxury and convenience,” she observes.
Norah* was born and raised in the UAE and is currently pursuing a BA in Economics at a university in Chicago. A few months ago, the international adviser at her university had cautioned her against travelling outside the US, despite her having a valid visa. When we speak, she criticises the country’s tighter student visa rules, saying that it’s become virtually impossible for international students to stay back and look for a job. Norah hopes to return to the UAE in 2027 after her studies to work in aviation management. “New students are also leaving as soon as they are done because of the crackdown on visas,” she adds.
Poonam Dabur, co-founder and senior partner at Dubai-based HR consulting firm The Greater Change, explains that there is a clear shift in mindset. “A few years back, the story was very different. Most students who went to the US for higher studies would stay on, find a job, work a few years, and do their best to settle there.” But today, students educated in the US and young professionals feel there is tremendous uncertainty around immigration and visas, and prefer to return to the UAE. Concerns about safety regularly come up in their conversations with Dabur as they share stories of being questioned at airports, or being looked at differently. “And then, especially for those in science, tech or research, there’s a sense that funding and opportunities are drying up in the US. Research grants are being cut or politicised, and that discourages students who want to do serious work,” she adds.
UAE, on the other hand, seems like the smarter choice. “The country has built a reputation for being accessible, welcoming and forward-looking, especially in [terms of] education and careers,” says Dabur. She adds that with new universities and labs, government-led initiatives in AI and sustainability, she senses “fresh energy”. “From AI to real estate, and from wealth management to marketing, young returnees and professionals are choosing sectors where the UAE’s momentum meets their ambition,” she says. “Most of the youngsters I speak with are drawn to the UAE’s growth areas — tech and AI are on top of the list, with data science and robotics being natural fits. Healthcare and engineering are also strong, especially post-pandemic, where they see purpose and opportunity. Beyond that, I see many moving into marketing and creative roles, wealth management and finance, and of course real estate and property sales — all are booming industries here.”
*Name changed to protect identity